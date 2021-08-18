Dua Lipa Bikinis and Summer Fashion: Check Out Her Best Beach Looks Here





Scroll down to see more images In the wide world of swimwear, I certainly don’t hate skinny bikinis. Personally, I like a good thong style bottom or a risky triangle top! But of all the stringy swimsuits that celebs flexed on the Gram this Hot Girl summer, none compare to Dua Lipas’ latest crochet bikini. Somewhere in the world, the grandmother who knitted this is shaken to the core. Okay, so her costume is more likely from a trendy brand than a crochet granny, but still! The Lipas costume features a white daisy on a small circle of pink yarn on one chest and a green weed leaf on a yellow yarn circle on the other. Other than a lonely yellow string, that’s it! This is all the best! The bikini is courtesy of GCDS SS21 Collection, but it’s unfortunately sold out on their website. The stockings offer a little more coverage, with yellow ties on each side and a brown crochet center with a knitted rainbow on top. True to the rave girl aesthetic, Lipa styled her costume with oversized Pink Blow Pilot sunglasses also from GCDS, camp-inspired colorful bead necklaces and bracelets, bubble rings for good measure and earrings. massive orange star-shaped ears (Pssst, SHEIN has them in pink for only $ 2). The whole look is perfect for a TBH pool party, I thought I was ready for a full fall, but this cut just reminded me why summer fashion is supreme. Colors! The accessories ! The vibrations! Dua Lipas’ street style and red carpet looks are always going strong, but her beach outfit is no joke either. This is one of the many fiery swimsuits we’ve seen of her this summer, whether she’s wearing a super hot minimalist string bikini or something more AF as her latest look. One of my personal favorites from her was this navy blue off the shoulder puff sleeve bikini, which had a big jewel in the center of the bust. Big pool princess vibes! That said, I love how classic she and her friends look in these simple black bikinis. Dare I say BFF goals? And of course, just as good as the Lipas swimsuit set is its camouflage collection. This brightly patterned men’s shirt adds a playful touch to his beach look! And of course, Lipa knows that no bikini set is complete without the must-have summer accessory from TikToks: a cowboy hat in a striking shade. See what I mean when I say Lipa is the bikini queen ?! When it comes to a day at the beach, a boat party, or just by the pool, she never wears the same fit twice. And I love him for that! As summer draws to a close, we are living through the last few days like this, so making them count with your most fiery OOTDs is essential. For your two memories and your Instagram feed! Well done to Lipa for always inspiring me to get creative with fashion and now to embrace crochet. If this costume is still out of stock, I’ll have to make one myself! BRB, walking towards the craft store for the yarn.

