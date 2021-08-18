The best men’s coats we covet for winter 2021





OOne of the ways to deal with the often sweltering temperatures of August is to dream of the fall cold, which is hopefully just around the corner. I like to start my research when I’m lying very still (to avoid sweating) with a fan pointed at me. With that in mind, I hope you enjoy my research and may consider one of these cool men’s coats for the even cooler months to come. (Remember, I’m thinking of average temperatures in Texas, not the freezing temperatures we encountered at the snowpocalypse event last February.) All of these wardrobe suggestions can be layered together and easily cover temperatures ranging from from 35 to 60 degrees. In no particular order, these are the best men’s coats and vests, for good measure to consider snagging now. Persimmon is king If I could live in one designer, Professor Browne would be the one. At first glance, it seems to stay in the BCBG lane. However, as you explore its collections and watch a runway show, you realize that this is a more daring take done in a cheeky way. Like Owen Wilson playing the hero WASP in the Thom Browne HBO Max series. He always has a myriad of options for fall, but my favorite that I covet is his Classic Mac Bal Collar Overcoat in Khaki Diagonal Stripe Twill. The versatile Go-To Mr. PORTER is one of my favorite sites when looking for a specific garment. They have some great filters to narrow down any of my larger searches. MR PORTER also has a suitable home line named MR P. which is usually at a lower price point and has many basic items that most men need in their wardrobes. I think their navy suede chore coat is a great item for anyone looking for a suitable jacket for many occasions: work, play weekends and maybe especially after work. The modern trench Burberry is pretty much the holy grail when it comes to trench coats. If you are looking for something new from this revered British luxury brand, may I suggest a variation on this aforementioned classic: the Westminster Heritage Trench Coat in Dark Military Khaki. It is the perfect outerwear for rain or sun and also an ideal coat for travel. Looks good slightly wrinkled after a flight where you maybe used it in place of a cheap airline blanket. Waistcoat insured Eleventy Hooded Quilted Vest in Military Green makes a great addition to any man’s wardrobe, regardless of age or style. The gem under $ 100 Finally, if you are looking for an almost impossible jacket under $ 100, I found one that I could order. COS is an amazing line that is well made and from durable materials. It’s not throwaway fashion and the aesthetic reminds me of Theory and Prada (but at a fraction of the prices of those two labels). the relaxed fit jersey overshirt in navy blue is ideal to slip on over a sweater to watch a game with friends at your favorite pub or for a stroll with your partner in a city park. Finish the look with a stunning pair of dark selvedge denim jeans (Denim Ellum deep is a great resource if you are in Dallas) and Prada’s new nylon and leather combat boots (you will be able to afford to splurge with these boots given the price of this COS jacket).

