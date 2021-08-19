Slow fashion is becoming a trend





In the United States, millions of shoppers pack clothing stores, excited to catch the latest trends while paying low prices. On the other side of the world, low-wage workers – many of them young girls – are being crushed by the hammer of “fast fashion” (the mass production of cheap, low-quality disposable clothing), working without protection. security or adequate rights. . The impacts of fast fashion on the environment and human rights are obvious, and slow fashion may well be the only solution for a greener future.

First of all, fast fashion revolves around the concept of speeding up production time while minimizing costs, which prompts producers to use the cheapest textiles and toxic textile dyes. Perhaps one of the most popular textiles, polyester, is derived from fossil fuels and eliminates microfibers that can end up in the oceans. Another common material is cotton, the production of which requires large amounts of water, pesticides and labor. More importantly, fast fashion is constantly changing clothing trends – most consumers fall for this ploy and throw clothes away once they are out of fashion. As a result, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, 11.3 million tonnes of textiles ended up in landfills and 3.2 million tonnes were incinerated, releasing large amounts of gas to greenhouse effect. While fast fashion exploits labor and the environment to produce more and sell more, slow fashion favors quality over quantity and respects workers’ rights. A fundamental tenet of slow fashion is to simply buy less in the first place. Social media and other influencers have attracted shoppers with the hottest brands and have insisted on wearing your clothes only once. Slow fashion encourages consumers to dismantle this mindset and learn to value every piece of clothing you own or buy. Since many people shop for the experience and appreciate the feeling of buying clothes more than the article of clothing itself, slow fashion emphasizes choosing high quality pieces made with durable materials. . While more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean more durable, more expensive investments promote this shift in mindset so that you can cherish a garment better and wear it more often. For those who are more financially prudent, second-hand shopping is a great alternative to more expensive, sustainable brands. Thrifting is an extremely inexpensive option for you to shop based on individual desires rather than trends, while still getting that sense of fulfillment while shopping. Other second-hand options, such as vintage stores or consignment stores, allow buyers to purchase unique, high-quality items at a fraction of the normal cost. Slow fashion also encourages extending the life of clothes, such as washing and drying clothes at the right temperature and buying sewing kits to fix small holes or replace buttons. While fast fashion brands have been doing well lately, slow fashion is also gaining ground. For those who want to practice sustainable purchasing, taking this step in your environmental journey is simple – join a slow fashion support group, start your own personal challenge to spend less, and raise awareness in your community and beyond. Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss are the authors of EarthTalk. Send your questions to [email protected]

