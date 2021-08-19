Fashion
It’s a wrap! Amazon shoppers are calling this handyman dress a flattery magnet, and it’s now just $ 26
We may receive a commission on purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Summer may be winding down in a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean the hot weather is going anywhere! We have at least a month or two of balmy weather ahead as we move into fall, so don’t put those shorts and t-shirts away just yet.
If, on the other hand, your summer wardrobe gives you the blah, don’t worry (heh): Amazon shoppers have found the antidote in the form of this fabulous wrap dress. the Women’s Grecerelle Wrap Long Dress is just what it takes to liven up even the most basic repertoire, and it’s the perfect thing to slip on and go … anywhere.
It’s available in 30 colors and prints, including an array of polka dots, flowers, snakeskin and more. It’s mostly made from sturdy rayon with just a hint of spandex, so it’s stretchy and comfortable too. Plus, thanks to the forgiving silhouette, you don’t have to slip into underwear if you don’t want to.
It hugs your curves without accentuating them, plus it’s pretty flirty: just look at that dramatic high-low hem and V-neck! An adjustable waist tie ensures an always comfortable fit, and you can let it hang out a bit if you choose to wear it to dinner or brunch.
Available in sizes small to 2XL, it can fit anyone from size 4 to size 20. Plus, it’s fabulous for any occasion: wear it to a wedding with heels, moving with a pair of sandals, or even slip it on with sneakers. It looks gorgeous no matter how (or where) it is worn.
Buy it: Grecerelle Wrap-Around Long Dress for Women, from $ 26 (was $ 37), amazon.com
It’s the ultimate flattery magnet according to nearly 3,600 five-star shoppers, that is. One of them even wore it to a post-containment meeting with her beau. “This is probably the most flattering dress I have worn in years!” she shared. The way it is cut is very complementary to a woman’s curves no matter how much weight she put on while locking! I wore this dress to find my Greek boyfriend in Mexico after six months of separation. “
She continued: “I received so many compliments at the airport from men and women that I completely forgot that I was not in model shape when the plane landed and left with a dress very wrinkled, but still the confidence of a Kardashian! Even walking through dog shit wouldn’t have brought me down from that high! I felt absolutely gorgeous. “
She is not the only one who feels like a goddess, others shared the same feeling:
“I love this dress,” another five star buyer reported. “Perfect for the place. And perfect for my body. I put on 30 pounds and I don’t feel comfortable with anything, and I feel really good in this dress.”
Prepare to say a lot of “thank you”. “Don’t run RUN to buy this dress!” a customer suggested. “The colors are just as vivid in person as they are in the photo. Super comfortable, extremely flattering, shapely, true to size. I’ve lost count of all the compliments I’ve received.”
Buy it: Grecerelle Wrap-Around Long Dress for Women, from $ 26 (was $ 37), amazon.com
Read more about Yahoo Life:
follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for non-stop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want the daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? register here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Life newsletter.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/grecerelle-wrap-dress-220904465.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]