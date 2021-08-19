It’s a wrap! Amazon shoppers are calling this handyman dress a flattery magnet, and it’s now just $ 26

We may receive a commission on purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Summer may be winding down in a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean the hot weather is going anywhere! We have at least a month or two of balmy weather ahead as we move into fall, so don’t put those shorts and t-shirts away just yet.

If, on the other hand, your summer wardrobe gives you the blah, don’t worry (heh): Amazon shoppers have found the antidote in the form of this fabulous wrap dress. the Women’s Grecerelle Wrap Long Dress is just what it takes to liven up even the most basic repertoire, and it’s the perfect thing to slip on and go … anywhere.

It’s available in 30 colors and prints, including an array of polka dots, flowers, snakeskin and more. It’s mostly made from sturdy rayon with just a hint of spandex, so it’s stretchy and comfortable too. Plus, thanks to the forgiving silhouette, you don’t have to slip into underwear if you don’t want to.

It hugs your curves without accentuating them, plus it’s pretty flirty: just look at that dramatic high-low hem and V-neck! An adjustable waist tie ensures an always comfortable fit, and you can let it hang out a bit if you choose to wear it to dinner or brunch.

Available in sizes small to 2XL, it can fit anyone from size 4 to size 20. Plus, it’s fabulous for any occasion: wear it to a wedding with heels, moving with a pair of sandals, or even slip it on with sneakers. It looks gorgeous no matter how (or where) it is worn.

It’s the ultimate flattery magnet according to nearly 3,600 five-star shoppers, that is. One of them even wore it to a post-containment meeting with her beau. “This is probably the most flattering dress I have worn in years!” she shared. The way it is cut is very complementary to a woman’s curves no matter how much weight she put on while locking! I wore this dress to find my Greek boyfriend in Mexico after six months of separation. “

She continued: “I received so many compliments at the airport from men and women that I completely forgot that I was not in model shape when the plane landed and left with a dress very wrinkled, but still the confidence of a Kardashian! Even walking through dog shit wouldn’t have brought me down from that high! I felt absolutely gorgeous. “

She is not the only one who feels like a goddess, others shared the same feeling:

“I love this dress,” another five star buyer reported. “Perfect for the place. And perfect for my body. I put on 30 pounds and I don’t feel comfortable with anything, and I feel really good in this dress.”

Prepare to say a lot of “thank you”. “Don’t run RUN to buy this dress!” a customer suggested. “The colors are just as vivid in person as they are in the photo. Super comfortable, extremely flattering, shapely, true to size. I’ve lost count of all the compliments I’ve received.”

