Fashion
Shop for fall outfits perfect for the office or work from home
After a year of comfortable working from home, it’s time to dust off yourrealwork attire as the outside world opens up again, which largely includes office life.
Gone are the days when the expression of your workplace wardrobe lacked striking colors, fabric flair and assertive style. career. Why should editorial be the only workplace to monopolize maximalism?Whatever the rules or regulations, shop for these ready-to-wear office pieces, for women and men, that will have your front row seat at your fashion show.
$ 46
With locations at Memorial City Mall and The Galleria, Zara is an easy one-stop-shop for office essentials or weekend looks. Pair this ruffled bodysuit with a denim skirt or linen pants and a pair of nude pumps for a perfect working day on Wednesday.
$ 149
Aritzia is for the girl who likes neutrals and basics. Instead of going for plain pants, try the Aritzias Wilfred Melina pants. Its vegan leather embellishes your look and it comes in a variety of styles including Wide Leg, Flare, Crop, Super High Rise, and Low Rise.
$ 99
While it’s easy to go for big shoe brands like Nike or Adidas, sometimes they don’t have a sleek fit to match the look you are going for. These J.Crew sneakers come in pastel tones that will add a nice touch to an office look, without being too garish.
$ 135
With pants and blouses becoming iconic styles for a work wardrobe, it’s time to add dresses to the conversation. This printed silk midi shirt dress from Cos Store combines comfort and elegance. Accessorize the dress with a trendy belt or cute earrings to make the dress stand out.
$ 180
We’ve all had these colder office days than others, and while you might opt for this almond sweater, try the Houston-branded Charworkrooms Signature sweatshirt. With its pleated sleeve design, you will serve the chic warm employee.
$ 46
The high waist pants are a style that will never go out of style. Available in a range of colors, wear the Zaras high waisted pants with a relaxed tee, a chic blazer and a pair of sneakers.
$ 280
If you want to immerse yourself in the fashion game, owning a piece of Hanifa should be given the same priority as having a black dress – it’s a must. The Soraya Maxi offers a new take on the maxi dress with its fuchsia design, bonus collar and buttoning accents perfect for a work outfit until the evening.
$ 195
The Ganni wool sweater is a trendy need for the coming fall season. Balancing warmth with chic style, the Kelly Green top will go great with ankle lengthjeans or the Aritzia Melinapants for a Thursday atmosphere.
$ 60
The moccasin is probably the staple office shoe and Zara’s Lug moccasins enhance the original look. With an addition of platform and a golden buckle, the Lug Sole would pair perfectly with the adressyblazer co-ordor the Mid-length printed silk shirt dressfrom the store Cos.
$ 125
The belted utility dress is perfect for the pocket girl. Pair with Zaras Lug Sole loafers or accented jewelry for an easy Monday kill.
$ 46
If you didn’t know that before, yes, Zara offers men’s clothing. The vertical striped knit t-shirt is a great choice for a Monday get-together. With its black and off-white design and ribbed trims, this piece is very versatile as it can be paired with cargo pants or cute jeans.
Express Extra Fine Tan Suit Trousers
$ 24
When it comes to menswear, Express would like to join the conversation. Their Pantis extra-fine beige check dress perfect for the office fly type. Depending on the look you have in mind, pair it with a graphic tee or a professional polo shirt for the perfect Tuesday look.
$ 223
As the fall season approaches and the pumpkin spice brews its takeover, we can’t leave out another seasonal item brewing for its comeback, the Chelsea boots. Oliver Cabell’s Chelsea boot was one of GQ’s top-rated choices for shoe design and pairs well with jeans and a button-down shirt.
$ 198
If you are the designer guy,this garment is perfect for you.Daily Paper pistachio green LairoThe pants feature a touch of faux leather, with a straight leg for a relaxed fit. There is also a matching blazer in the same shade for a cohesive look.
$ 180
For a comfortable shoe with an extra pop of color, Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA is a great choice and can be paired with any pants or top.
$ 114
There couldn’t be a list of office clothes without a polo shirt.
J.Crew’s Bird’s Eye polo sweater reinvents the classic look with a sweater feel and stripes. Inspired by vintage style, add jeans or chinos to make this polo shirt stand out on Wednesdays.
$ 50
The chino cut has been in the spotlight for essential men’s trousers in the office. Zara’s version features a slim look with stretch for more comfort and style for the professional.
$ 235
Vinny reworks the moccasin with a crocodile pattern to enhance the original look. Pair these shoes with a slim fit or ankle length pants with a nice graphic t-shirt such as the Zara vertical striped knit shirt.
