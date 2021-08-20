Fashion
Heidi Klum flies around in a gold sequin dress and black strappy sandals on the Americas Got Talent red carpet
No one makes an entrance quite like Heidi Klum who the model proved behind the scenes on the latest episode of Americas Got Talent.
Entering the AGT photocall, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel twirled, put her hands on her hips and beamed for the cameras in a gold sequin dress. The strapless Haney number featured a smooth black belt, as well as a midi skirt. Klum kept her accessories minimal, sporting a pair of dangling gold earrings and a pointy red manicure to let the dress take center stage.
For shoes, Klum wore a pair of chic black heeled sandals. The shoes featured thin ankle straps and a toe strap made up of several thinner bands, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. Their minimalist shape and classic look allowed the dress to shine even more, while softly pairing with the Klums belt and tying the ensemble together. She wore the same outfit the same day when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Heeled sandals are the latest style people are turning to this season, now that in-person events have picked up. The popularity and ventilation of the styles make them ideal for wearing in warmer weather, while also providing an elegant finish to any summer look. Stars like Keke Palmer, Tiffany Haddish and Jennifer Lopez have all worn heeled sandals in recent weeks from brands like Sarah Flint, Le Silla and Bottega Veneta.
Klum has had a busy summer since returning as co-host with former Project Runway co-star Time Gunn for the second season of Making The Cut, which now airs on Amazon Prime. The competition series showcases emerging designers and adds their winning designs to purchase live each week on Amazon. Additionally, she has been the host and executive producer of Germanys Next Top Model since 2006.
The judge Americas Got TalentThe summer shoe rotation often includes chic, comfortable, and utterly bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles including thong straps, strawberry and snake prints from brands like Gucci, Femme LA and Birkenstock. However, her fashion background extends far beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star started her modeling career for Victorias Secret, Illustrated sports and Givenchy, and even founded its own lingerie, swimwear, fragrance and clothing lines with German grocery store Lidl.
Add chic black sandals to your summer looks, inspired by Heidi Klum.
To buy: Chinese Laundry Willy Sandals, $ 50 (was $ 69).
To buy: Vikki sandal protection, $ 128.
To buy: Michael Michael Kors Royce Sandals, $ 70 (was $ 135).
