Woman said he made her dress as a Girl Scout
Testifying on the second day of the singers’ trial, Jerhonda Pace spoke of the six months in 2010 when, at age 16, she had sex with Kelly.
R. Kelly asked a teenage girl to dress as a Girl Scout during sex he videotaped, one of his alleged victims said in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday.
Testifying on the second day of the singers’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Jerhonda Pace spoke of the six months in 2010 when, at age 16, she had sex with Kelly.
“He filmed us having sex,” Pace said. “He wanted me to do my hair in pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout.”
Pace told court on Wednesday that she first met Kelly at age 14 while attending his 2008 trial on child pornography charges for which he was acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence . A little over a year later, at the age of 16, she met him at a party at her Chicago home. They exchanged their numbers and he invited her over to his place a few days later, she said.
She first told him she was 19, she testified, but then revealed her age after their first sexual contact. Kelly made him wear a swimsuit and then allegedly asked him to walk back and forth in front of him while removing the garment. The two then started kissing, and he then gave her a blowjob, she said. It was after this point that Pace revealed that she was really 16, she said.
He asked me, what is that supposed to mean? Pace told the court, saying he told her to keep saying she was 19 and act 21.
She then gave him a blowjob. He told me he was going to train me on how to please him sexually, she said.
During their months-long sexual relationship, Pace described being slapped in the face if she bothered the singer or violated any of the rules he set for her, such as eating only with her permission, calling him daddy and the recognize quickly every time he entered the room. . One day, Pace didn’t recognize him quickly enough and the singer responded with fury, she said. He would have slapped her, strangled her until she passed out, then spat on her.
It was the last straw for Pace, and she never returned to Kelly’s house, she said.
Shortly thereafter, she retained legal representation. She had wanted to press charges, she said, but her lawyers dissuaded her. She ended up settling for a million dollars in exchange for [her] silence a settlement that she ultimately did not take advantage of, she said. She first returned a large chunk of the money to Kelly, wanting to regain her trust, and then lost the remaining money when it was discovered that she had told friends about the settlement and that he been considered broken.
Defense attorneys for Kellys have said women who are supposed to testify against the singer should not be trustworthy and have an agenda because he ended their relationship.
During cross-examination on Thursday, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick sought to portray Pace as untrustworthy because she initially lied to Kelly about her age. He also suggested that she was a groupie who harassed the singer after their relationship ended, which Pace denied.
Cannick also suggested that Pace, who delivered his testimony in a firm voice that betrayed little emotion, was being over-repeated and trained by prosecutors. He asked Pace why she hadn’t said no or left immediately when Kelly allegedly told him to take off her swimsuit before having sex for the first time.
Did you just take off your clothes? ”He asked.
Yes, she replied.
On Thursday, Pace claimed she couldn’t use the bathroom unless Kelly allowed it, although the room she was in usually had an en-suite bathroom.
When asked by Cannick how long it would take to get Kelly’s permission to use the restroom, Pace replied that it might only take five minutes if [she] was on her good side, but if she was on her bad side, she might have to wait up to three days, she said.
Through much of his cross-examination, Cannick attempted to punch holes in the woman’s testimony, focusing on minor details, but Pace was unfazed and his story remained consistent throughout.
Like others in court, Kelly wore a mask Thursday at the judge’s request on the advice of the court epidemiologist. Prior to this day, the majority of those in the courtroom, who numbered about two dozen, were unmasked.
Kellys’ 25-year doctor Kris McGrath also testified Thursday, who said he frequently treated the singer for suspected sexually transmitted infections. He said he diagnosed Kelly with gonorrhea in 1995 and started treating him for herpes in 2000.
Prosecutors alleged Kelly knowingly infected sex partners, and McGrath said he told the singer to use protection during sex.
McGrath was a friend of Kellys ‘and was a regular guest at singers’ parties and concerts, but he told the court he had never seen any women in Kellys Music Studios whom he suspected of being underage.
