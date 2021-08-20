7 Seattle restaurants you can dress up for





Sometimes you just want a night where you dress well. Sadly, there just aren’t many places in Seattle where a maxi dress and heels or a dress shirt and blazer would do the trick. Fortunately, these seven restaurants in Seattle are great places to dress up without feeling too out of place. Restaurant Six Sept Located inside the famous Edgewater Hotel, enjoy a waterfront dinner. The restaurant serves only the best wines and dishes with fresh and organic ingredients. When the weather permits, book for the outdoors, where you will have breathtaking views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Site:2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Telephone:206-728-7000

Facebook|Twitter|Instagram Palisade Palisade has one of those menus that makes you want it all. Luckily for restaurateurs, you can opt for their surf and turf with a slow roasted herb crusted prime rib, grilled wild king salmon, colossal shrimp, Beechers flagship potato gratin, vegetables from the market, a horseradish cream and a homemade juice. Site:2601 West Marina Place Seattle, WA

Telephone:206-285-1000

Facebook|Twitter|Instagram Deep dive What started as an art installation by Curtis Steiner has evolved into a deep and alluring cocktail bar at the foot of The Spheres. The spot is inspired by renowned hotel bars and velvet. Site:620 Lenora Street, Seattle

Telephone:206-900-9390

Facebook|Instagram Friend With contemporary American cuisine prepared with classic French techniques, Copine is a wonderful place for a fine meal. Dress up and enjoy a delicious three-course prix fixe meal. Site: 6460 24th Avenue NW, Seattle

Telephone: 206-258-2467

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram AQUA by El Gaucho Gastronomy at the water’s edge, what could be better? The restaurant offers private and semi-private seating as well as award-winning food and wine. Site:2801 Alaskan Way Pier 70, Seattle

Telephone:206-956-9171

Facebook|Twitter|Instagram Height Altura offers a large tasting menu inspired by seasonal ingredients and the natural bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Site: 617 East Broadway, Seattle

Telephone: 206-402-6749

Facebook | Instagram The Corson building As you walk up to the Corson Building, you’ll feel like you’ve left Seattle. We recommend visiting in warm weather when the patio is set up for dining and you can eat under the trees. The place offers both an a la carte and a prix fixe menu, showcasing local and seasonal foods. Site:5609 Corson Avenue South, Seattle

Telephone:206-762-3330

