Rita Ora Shows Off Her Abs, Legs And Tits In Sheer Dress On IG
- Rita Ora just had the best time to celebrate her boyfriend Taika Waititi’s birthday, and she was clearly feeling the big night.
- The singer has dropped a ton of photos of a star-studded birthday dinner for Taika, including many with herself working out a gorgeous see-through black dress.
- Rita has spoken openly about the importance of body positivity and trains an hour or two a day.
Rita Ora just had the better time to celebrate her boyfriend Taika Waititi’s birthday, and she was clearly feeling the big night, as it should be.
The “Let You Love Me” singer dropped a ton of photos of a star-studded birthday dinner for Taika, including many with herself working out a gorgeous, see-through black dress. The low-cut dress is bodycon and shows how fit Rita really is.
“Absolutely killing 🔥,” one person wrote in the comments. “Queeeen! 🔥,” said another.
Rita (and her dress) has also appeared in a series of snaps starring other celebrities Ashley Benson, Rami Malek, Jodi Turner-Smith, Paris Jackson, Kristen Stewart, Kate Beckinsale and Charli XCX.
Rita has been candid about the importance of body positivity. “You have to accept to love your body,” she previously said. Cosmopolitan. “Stand naked in front of the mirror and say, ‘I’m f — sexy king. “This is where it starts.”
But the 30-year-old isn’t like that talking to herself in the mirror – she’s spending some serious time at the gym. “I started training to feel better,” she said previously. Form. “And I think it’s important for women to know that.”
Rita said she tries to exercise for one to two hours a day, doing a bunch of circuit workouts with weights, as well as cardio. She’s huge on leg day, with lots of squats and sled pushes in the mix.
Rita has also learned to be patient when it comes to getting results.
“What I learned is that you can take your time with the training,” she said. Form. “You don’t have to fight as long as you get the workouts you need. I used to push myself until I felt bad. But I approach it differently now. I like to train. And I love the consequences, that feeling of contentment. “
