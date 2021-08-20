12.60 dupe for Holly Willoughbys 1,000 Little Black Dress that left fans speechless





Holly Willoughby’s lovers keep a close eye on her Instagram just in case she’s wearing a dress we can actually afford. So it’s safe to say that fans were more than a little disappointed when she posted one of her prettiest dresses yet – a little black dress (otherwise known as LBD). The TV personality was stunned in a bodycon black one-sleeve midi dress, and fans were obsessed. Holly shared the image with the caption: Now take off @bbc dress by @roland_mouret. She completed the look with a pair of black strappy heels from Gina and some smokey eye makeup. READ MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she has a huge crush on the Whitechapel and Spooks actor A fan wrote: Beautiful! I like a one-shoulder number. Another agreed, adding: Wow! Exactly what I imagined this dress would look like. Incredible! This fan commented: Beautiful gorgeous Holly dress I love it. And another called the look classically beautiful.



MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here. But the bad news for buyers looking to get their hands on the Hollys dress is the price. Dresses on Roland Mourlet tend to sell for between 800 and 1,000 – just a little more than most of us can afford! Luckily, there’s an incredible dupe on one of our favorite bargain websites – and it’s almost identical. The NA-KD asymmetric sequined mini dress on Asos is an economic dupe, Hello reports.





(Image: ASOS)

Reviews for the dress on the website say: It’s a beautiful dress, although I would have preferred it in a thicker material. But I still love him. The reviewer gave the dress an impressive 4 out of 5 stars. However, one reviewer claims that you are paying the price for such a cheap dress. They wrote that it was made of very bad fabric and only gave it one star. Holly, 40, was recently nominated for Best Presenter at the 2021 National Television Awards alongside TV personality Alison Hammond.

