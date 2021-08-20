Dress for Success San Francisco celebrates its 16th anniversary





Dress for Success San Francisco (DFSSF) announced its 16th anniversary celebration and Sweet 16 fundraising campaign Dress for Success San Francisco client Kimberly M. Dress for Success San Francisco client Kimberly M. Make a donation. Get a card. More information: https://www.sfdress.org/sweet-16 Make a donation. Get a card. More information: https://www.sfdress.org/sweet-16 San Francisco, August 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Dress for Success San Francisco (DFSSF) announced its 16th anniversary celebration and Sweet 16 fundraising campaign, including an annual Casino Royale-themed gala, on October 16 at the Palace, with special recognition from local laureates for their significant impact on the lives of women. 2021 recipients include hospitality expert and founding DFSSF board member Andrew Freeman, passionate policy consultant, philanthropist and mentor Stefanie Roumeliotes and Emmy Award-winning TV news anchor, journalist and diversity advocate Dion Lim . The local affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, a global non-profit organization, DFSSF empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional clothing and development tools to help women s ‘flourish in work and in life. The statistics on women leaving the workforce due to the global pandemic are devastating, says Erin Badillo, executive director of the DFSSF. Women have been made redundant or forced to quit their jobs at an alarming rate, intensifying the inequalities we already face, she continues. It is our mission to help reverse these trends by serving and supporting women in any way we can. By fighting for a world where all women are financially independent and treated with dignity and respect, DFSSF has a direct impact on their lives and that of their families. Since 2005, the mission has included core Career Wardrobe programming as well as a series of other workforce development and retention programs, made possible only through individual donations, donations from individuals. ‘businesses and nonprofit volunteers. This year, in addition to an annual fundraising gala, they are celebrating the growth of the organization over the past 16 years and years to come. The story continues Dress for Success San Francisco is more than a new outfit. It’s about hope, confidence and success, says Badillo. We were incredibly proud to celebrate 16 years and countless lives have changed. More than ever, women need our support and we need yours. Over the past 16 years, so much has changed between economic, cultural, health and even fashion revolutions. DFSSF celebrates the inspired changes in the lives of the more than nine thousand women served, and the ability to meet and accommodate the changing demands of services in a rapidly changing world and ever-changing city landscape. Important new initiatives include piloting a digital equity program to provide laptops to more than 100 women who otherwise would not have the equipment they need to apply and be successful in their jobs. With the help of financial contributions and partners, Dress for Success’s Sweet 16 Celebration in San Francisco kicks off with 16 customer success stories, original art cards available for purchase, and a new website, all designed to serve women for years to come. Individual art cards are available for a donation of $ 16 with the first $ 5,000 matched by a generous partner, 4D Molecular Therapeutics. Note cards feature unique and colorful designs and illustrations, created by female artists who are committed to supporting other women through their work and who have strong ties to the Bay Area. Amazing contributing artists include Bria goeller, Emmanuelle Israel, Haelyn lee, and Angela Lui. For more information on the Sweet 16 celebration, to get involved or to donate, visit sfdress.org/sweet-16 Learn more about sfdress.org COVID-19 Gala Events Policy Update Dress for Success San Francisco is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and we will follow all San Francisco City and County guidelines for the event. As of 13.08.2021, we are still planning to have an in-person event on October 16th. We will continue to monitor city and county health and safety guidelines as they become available and update you accordingly. All participants are required to present proof of full COVID vaccination to enter the event. This will include all guests, table hosts and sponsors. Fully vaccinated means the event date, October 16, 2021, is at least 14 days after your last dose of vaccine. All customers, regardless of their immunization status, are required to wear masks inside the site at all times, except when consuming food or drink. For more information, contact: Erin Badillo | [email protected]

