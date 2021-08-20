Fashion
“Habit” magazine: models and musicians dress up at Puerile Campfest
“Habit” sparked controversy (and a petition to block its publication) last year when Conservatives got wind that Paris Jackson was portrayed there as a female Jesus Christ, with an alleged lesbian coupling adding to it. blasphemous offense. Well, it turns out there’s been a lot of ado about next to nothing: There isn’t such a sex scene in the final version of the movie, if at all. eu, and Jackson’s appearance is little more than a silent cameo.
On the other hand, fears that Janell Shirtcliff’s feature debut “will ridicule people of faith” are closer to reality. For viewers curious enough to investigate, however, what may truly offend “Habit” is not so much sacrilegious content as the fact that it is so childish in that regard – and everyone else. This candy-colored disguise excuse for a bunch of slum models, rock musicians, and various performers could be called the “Bratz” version of “Faster, Pussycat!” To kill! Kill! But even that gives it too much credit. It’s an embarrassing showcase of vanity that is purposefully campy without being really fun, and whose stalled teenage “transgression” can only appeal to a few real teens. Otherwise, Lionsgate is expected to lower expectations to the ground for the August 20 release on digital platforms and then for home video the following week.
Bella Thorne (like many performers here also credited as a producer) plays Mads, who fled Texas for the City of Angels. It’s unclear what she is doing there, so let’s settle for the description the publicity documents make of her as a “smart street party girl.” Apparently, this also represents the job descriptions of roommates Addy (Andreja Pejic) and Evie (Libby Mintz). They all have big problems after a random boy toy runs away with the $ 20,000 they made selling drugs at a club for Eric (Gavin Rossdale), which puts him in the hot water with cartoon crime boss Queenie (Josie Ho).
That’s about it for the plot. “Habit” is much less concerned with these issues than with getting the cast in and out of as many sexy Halloween-type costumes as possible, from your basic lingerie to the titular nun’s outfit. (The adoption of the latter appearance by the main cast for reasons too stupid to mention makes “Sister Act” sound like neo-realism.) Some scenes look poorly improvised, and the whole disconnected is put together via use revealing intensive voiceover narration.
With my apologies to the real actors who have made the transition from these fields, having a cast full of musicians (including two from The Kills as well as Bush’s Rossdale) and models makes for exactly the kind of “pretend” set designer you could possibly want. ‘wait, recalling past celluloid woes like’ Straight to Hell ‘and’ Renaldo and Clara ‘. Whenever the movie fleetingly tries to take seriously being woken up or something else, that content gets washed away as clumsily as it gets.
There is certainly no attempt to be serious about the religious frills, which linger on the trail of nuns and Mads’ fetishism about Jesus, whom she frequently “talks” to in an apparent expression of sarcastic humor rather than real belief. (She has brief sex with a beefy priest, played by ex-model Aaron Diaz.) It’s hard to really take offense at “Habit” as an attack on faith when her sarcasm is so youthful – “Oh, my religion is like that. stupid LOL, pass the eyeliner ”might sum up the level of criticism here. Jackson’s vision of Jackson’s heroine as a silent “JC” occurs as she recovers from an overdose in a hospital bed. This deployment at the wheel of the chic heroine like another “edgy” posture is undoubtedly more exasperating than the empty and fuzzy visit of this so-called divinity.
Not having quite hit the 75-minute mark before the closing credits start, “Habit” undoubtedly represents heroic salvage work on the part of editor Bradinn French, who at least keeps the narrative alive. barely there moving at a fairly rapid pace. There is some eye appeal to the design contributions, with DP Rain Li’s images heavy on strong pastels, making the film look like a basket of boiled candy. Likewise, a soundtrack loaded with decent new compositions, along with oldies from Billy Idol, Duran Duran and others, helps it sound less aimless and amateurish.
