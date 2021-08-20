



Gipuzkoa supports the sustainable fashion industry Old clothes from this region will benefit from the upcycling treatment The provincial website of Gipuzkoa (Basque Country) has indicated that it plans to expand the UPCYCLING project by introducing a container specialized in collecting clothes at the Urbil shopping center in Usurbil. The initiative is not just about extending the useful life of used textiles. It counts on the collaboration of the AEG Ikastetxea training center, whose students will use the materials for their future creations – in a way sparking a circularity in the fashion industry. Upcycling is about adding value to old products Upcycling is the process of obtaining a product of greater value than if the product were simply recycled. In this case, clothes or textiles are transformed into new and fashionable clothes, thanks to the work of designers. This project started four years ago when a garment container was installed in the Garbera shopping center. In its four “editions”, it collected more than 7 tons of clothing until the Covid pandemic paralyzed the initiative. Now, with the restart, for two months, citizens can deposit clothes or textiles that they no longer use, thus giving a second life to these clothes and fabrics. With the materials collected, the students of the AEG Ikastetxea fashion school will make new models that will be presented during the sixth edition of the Sustainable Fashion show, which will take place next November at the Miramar Palace. According to José Ignacio Asensio, environmental deputy of Gipuzkoa, the success of the project shows “the high degree of environmental awareness of citizens”Highlighting the“ fantastic ”work of the designer students. He also highlighted the contribution of the Upcycling project as “a project that shows the way to create wealth and employment in Gipuzkoa in a sustainable way”. “This initiative was born with the aim of sensitizing the fashion sector as well as the public and I think that in Gipuzkoa we are taking important steps in this direction “, he concluded.

