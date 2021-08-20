Alexa Chung can’t get enough of these vintage slip-on dresses





Alexa Chung gave us a relaxed masterclass this summer, with the slip dress being her vacation staple. Her favorite? A sky blue lace number from the Miami and New York-based brand Eveliina Vintage, which shes shown not once but twice already this month. Alexa bought the dress at a pop-up in London in 2019, says Emilia Musacchia, operations manager of the family business Vogue via Zoom from New York. It’s so interesting to see that among all she has to wear she is wearing a dress that she bought [back then]. I mean, it’s such a good dress. Alexa Chung wearing her Eveliina Vintage babydoll dress in Ibiza. Instagram / @alexachung Considering his versatility, it’s no wonder Chungs is such a fan. So far, she has been pictured wearing it on her travels in London (paired with a Mulberry clutch, natch), as well as at dinner in Ibiza. You can dress her with a heel, you can dress her with a sandal; you can wear it in so many ways, continues Emilia. Of course, buying vintage means that a piece automatically has additional value, which the brand’s founder understands all too well. [With] vintage dresses, because of the way they were made with the embroidery, the stitching, the cut when you put them on, you feel it’s something special, says Eeva Musacchia, who runs the brand with the twin girls Emilia and Amanda. You just want to keep it forever. The fact that slip-on dresses have been at the heart of Eveliina Vintage since its launch in Finland in the 1970s is proof of their enduring appeal, although they have undergone a makeover in the Instagram age. We have started [hand]- dye them a few years ago, explains Emilia. Bright colors make them easier to wear in public, as they don’t necessarily look like a nightgown. And when the materials are so different, you can dye different dresses in the same dye bath and they all come out differently, which adds to the unique feel. With vintage-obsessed Bella Hadid also a fan and a pop-up with J Crew in the Hamptons coming on August 21, Eveliina Vintage is hoping this plays a part in a more fashion conscious approach. Sustainability is the key, concludes Amanda. Listen, listen to this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.co.uk/fashion/article/alexa-chung-slip-dress-eveliina-vintage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos