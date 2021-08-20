Sunsets are even more beautiful when Suhana Khan’s little black dress is featured

No matter what part of the world Suhana Khan is in, you can be sure the style quotient will be through the roof. From the beaches of Dubai to the rooftops of New York, nothing can stop this one and its ever-striking fashion sense. Suhana currently appears to be somewhere by the sea to admire the most spectacular sunsets. And while we would have liked to be there, too, we would also like her wardrobe to go with her. For photos on the pier, Suhana was bathed in the golden light of the setting sun. She wore a fitted black midi dress with thin straps. An all-time fashion favorite of the child star, she paired it with a chain sling bag over her shoulder and tight slingback heels. We love a beautiful sunset, but we love it even more when Suhana Khan is in the photo.

Suhana Khan looks in good shape

Black might just be this one’s favorite shade for dressing up. For a night out with her friends, she put on another black dress. This one was riskier with a halter neckline and torso cutouts she wore with flowing lashes, pink lips, and wavy streaked hair.