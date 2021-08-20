Fashion
Scrimmages offers dress rehearsal for Helena High, Capital and East Helena | High school football
HELEN High school football is a week away and on Friday night the local teams will take the pitch in a dry run for the first games of the season next week.
Helena Capital will be the first team to step onto the pitch at Vigilante Stadium on Friday with a scrum scheduled for 5 p.m.
As with many high school programs, the Bruins are still evaluating the depth chart and head coach Kyle Mihelish said earlier this week that he includes the quarterback position.
After Matt Burton’s graduation, the Bruins had a real quarterback competition between juniors Hudsen Grovom and Joey Michelotti.
“We wrote them down on everything, every day in training,” said Mihelish. “And they know that. They both really improved. Both guys are capable and we could even play them both a little bit in those first two games. You have to put them out there and see what they can do. . “
That will be a key one to watch on Friday as the two vie to be Capital’s starting quarterback next Friday in Game 1 against Bozeman.
The Bruins may have some positions to be determined on the depth chart, but the CHS returns a number of mainstays to key positions such as Dylan Graham on the running back and Tom Carter on the wide receiver.
In defense, Mason Greene, Talon Marsh and Tucker Zanto are among the most productive returns of last season.
“We’re just looking to tweak some things,” Mihelish said. “We’ve had a good few weeks and I feel good about our situation. We’re just ready to hit someone else.”
After the Capital scrum, Helena High will take the field at 6:30 pm Unlike the Bruins, there’s no doubt about the Bengals’ starting quarterback, as it will be Montana Grizzly clerk Kaden Huot.
But head coach Scott Evans said there are plenty of players looking to make a final impression.
“We have guys who we think can play on Friday nights and right now they could be sharing time with others,” Evans said. “Friday night is a big night for these guys. We have to find these special team guys and watch these younger guys who have improved over the summer. That’s what we’re looking at and trying to assess.”
This also includes the quarterback position. Even though Huot is cemented as a starter, Evans said developing depth is important as well.
“We have to do a better job with number 2,” Evans said. “I don’t think we did a very good job last year and it’s my fault as a coach. The quarterbacks are affected. It’s the nature of the beast and they take it badly. blows. So we have to be prepared and I think we’re doing a better job for that. “
Senior Garrett St. Clair will receive some of those snaps on Friday at Helena’s lone scrum before visiting Great Falls High on August 27.
Next Friday will also feature East Helena Vigilantes’ first-ever college football game and on Friday they will also host a scrum on their field at 7pm.
Head coach Tyler Murray said it would be more like training with controlled situational football. The Vigilantes will open their season against Libby (August 27).
“I want to see the kids come out and compete,” Murray said. “We just finished with two a day (Wednesday) and it will be fun to see what they have under the lights. We can also film it, watch it on Saturday and see which kids are ready to go.”
Chris is the sports editor and lead reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com preparations. Follow him on twitter @ cmpetey406
