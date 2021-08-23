Ventile records unprecedented growth in sales of the Eco range





Sustainable textiles maker Ventile, known for its performance textiles worn by explorers such as Ranulph Finnes and Sir Edmund Hillary, has announced exponential growth in its eco-friendly fabric collection with a 600% increase in sales from Q1 2020 to Q1 2020. second quarter 2021. Unprecedented demand for its eco-friendly lines now accounts for over 50% of the textile brand’s total sales and has helped Ventile achieve its highest quarterly sales on record, showing that there is renewed interest in cultivated fabrics. in a sustainable manner from global markets and consumers. The Ventile Eco collection is currently made up of 14 different fabrics made from organic cotton, recycled cotton or fabric blends combining hemp, linen or lyocell. All of them have been designed to achieve the best balance between performance, comfort and durability. Each fabric construction is made using materials and processes with minimal impact on the environment, explains the textile brand. Commenting on the sales growth, Ventile Marketing Director Daniel Odermatt said in a statement: Our numbers show that the drive for sustainability and innovation in the fashion industry is stronger than ever. The change is visible around the world and now more than ever it suggests a radical change for the textile industry, of which we were incredibly proud to be a part. The growing awareness of the environmental implications of fashionable cotton production has further fueled interest and demand for our fabric and we only see this continue to increase in the years to come. Ventile continues to push the boundaries of outdoor, leisure and fashion clothing and gear with innovative, cutting-edge and eco-friendly technologies. In June, it launched two new fabrics as part of its growing eco range. The Ventile Eco 420 and Ventile Eco 430 , both of which are machine washable from 100% recycled cotton that defy what is possible with coarse recycled yarns. Ventile fabric is used by some of the most prestigious brands in the industry including Loewe, Jil Sander, Wildling, Hilltrek, Asphalte, BonneGueule and Morehouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/ventile-reports-unprecedented-growth-in-sales-of-eco-range/2021082357293

