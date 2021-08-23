Fancy pocket: men have them, women want them

A recent TV commercial touted the amenities found in a particular upscale hotel, one of the amenities being a luxurious white robe for use by hotel guests. The man in the ad tried on the bathrobe and then exclaimed: Wow, he even has pockets!

Men probably don’t dwell on the subject of pockets, but there are times when we women wish we had them. Men rely on their trouser pockets to store their wallets, change and keys. Some carry a handkerchief or money clip. There was a time when every man and boy also carried a pocket knife. Today, schools do not allow them, and neither do airlines.

Pocket knives are a necessity in the country. If it hadn’t been for my husband’s quick action with his trusty pocket knife my right hand would be mutilated, as many years ago when I was using a hay cart in the back from our van, I dropped the rope onto the cart and the rear wheel of the truck rolled over the rope, tightening it around my hand. I screamed and my husband was there in an instant to cut the rope.

The women of my generations of mothers and grandmothers, those before 1960, usually had pockets in their dresses or they wore an apron that had pockets. My grandmother, who lived in Sabinal, always wore an apron with a handkerchief in one pocket and a small pocket knife, a box of snuff and a thimble in the other. My sister Doreene once asked Grandma why she carried a pocket knife, and Grandma replied, “It’s to cut the tongue of any child that shocks me!”

For those of us who grew up with homemade dresses from Simplicity, Butterick or McCall patterns, almost all of our dresses had pockets, often lined with colorful rick racks. My sister Doreene uses vintage dress patterns to make 1950s style doll clothes. She says, even though the pattern doesn’t show pockets, I add pockets to every dress I make. It is very easy to add pockets to a dress if it has a side seam, or just a patch pocket can be added. When I add pockets I like that they are hidden in the seam or tied in an interesting way. Today’s designers could take inspiration from the past.

As kids, we didn’t have handbags so the pockets were used for lunch money or milk, household notes, maybe a little comb, and little treasures we would pick up during the day. Boys had the advantage of having pockets on pants and shirts.

Pockets could also get us in trouble. My younger sister Kathy will not forget the change she received after her first solo visit to the Coulters grocery store on Camp Street at the age of five. She came back from the store with pockets full of candy and the money my mother gave her.

Even today, those of us doing laundry are careful to check pockets before putting items in the washer. My husband is good at emptying his pockets at the end of the day because he picks up all kinds of things here in the country: rusty nails, worn shells, pieces of glass or occasionally a piece of flint. I am guilty of the same as pockets are a must when living in the countryside.

Most casual clothes have pockets, although the size of the pockets seems to have decreased over the years, and some are more aesthetic than practical. It is not uncommon to see someone with a cell phone stuck in a back pocket. But, women, in particular, have no choice unless they are carried in a handbag.

The problem is, today’s clothing designers have forgotten about pockets in their womenswear designs. I like pockets, even in pretty casual or evening wear. Who wants to carry a handbag? We want to be free to talk to people and have a good time without worrying about a handbag. Why can’t we have a discreet pocket in our dress or pants, so that we can have our phone, lipstick, or comb handy? Our only alternative is to ask our date or spouse to put our things in their pocket.

When I go shopping I always carry something that has pockets so that I can put my car keys in my pocket and not have to dig through my purse to find them when I’m done. My grocery list is also in my pocket for reference. If the pocket is large and loose enough, I have my reading glasses handy.

The pockets are useful for carrying all those quarters needed for the car wash; hotel room cards when were on vacation; the keys to the house when we walked, as well as poop bags for our dogs; coupons at the grocery store; fabrics; and our masks, of course.

I have favorite jeans. They are made to make an appearance cut. Yes, there are pockets, but they are not real pockets; they are sewn to look like pockets. This is true of many fashion items today. Designers realize that pockets make an outfit more beautiful, but the bulkiness of real pockets can destroy the lines of the garment.

Have you noticed that little pocket on your jeans? It’s called a watch pocket because Levi Strauss installed it there in 1879, so that men could safely store their pocket watches. Even though pocket watches went out of style during World War I, some men still wear them.

However, the watch pocket in most jeans and casual pants today is not big enough to hold a pocket watch or anything else.

Finally, the pockets free your hands. In cold weather, pockets, depending on their size, can keep your hands warm. Being a country girl at heart, I guess I’m all for practicality and not for the latest fashion statement! What’s in your pocket?