MEN’S CALL: Male nail care, in moderation, a sign of professionalism
Q Are manicures appropriate for men? My boss gets his nails done often (I think at least once a month), and I feel like he is too engrossed in his appearance.
Guess my first question is, unless he told you, how do you know he’s had a manicure? You shouldn’t be able to detect that a man has had his nails done. If the manicurist is content to clean, trim and shape the nails, that’s fine; but any obvious polishing is considered inappropriate.
Your hands are always exposed and fingernails say a lot about a person. It is important not to ignore them. A businessman or professional has no excuse for hands and nails that look less than perfect.
That said, all the equipment you need is a pair of clippers and a nail brush. Men’s fingernails look great when they are all the same length – short – and cleaned. By the way, did you know that the annoyance most often mentioned by women is dirty fingernails?
There are different levels of grooming, and while they are all personal, there are certain levels below which one seems unprofessional (and / or disrespectful to co-workers) and other levels of self-care, above which can discourage others. These include attention to hair, skin, beard, nails, breath, cleanliness, cleanliness of clothing, size and condition of accessories ( shoes, briefcase / backpack / backpack, etc.)
The impression that these grooming elements make on others is far greater than you might imagine, as evidenced by the fact that you are aware of your boss’ nails. Here are a few examples of both extremes, whether it’s trying too hard or not paying enough attention:
Hair that is too visibly colored,
Skin that is too apparently “tanned”,
A beard that is too strangely sculpted or too shaggy,
Nails that are not clean or too shiny,
Breath that stinks of tobacco,
Stains or stains on clothes,
Shoes that need sparkle,
Clothes that don’t fit well, like pants that are too long and roll up at the bottom.
These “too much” and “too little” grooming mistakes tend to make a man stand out… for the wrong reasons. They show carelessness, not even clean, or, when overdone, they can appear inappropriate.
Generally speaking, most men don’t have to worry about looking too groomed or too well dressed. Interestingly, an overweight man never has to worry about looking too good-looking. On the other hand, beautiful model types have to be careful not to look too perfectly well finished. There is no difference between a well-groomed man and a man whose abuse of perfumes and grooming products makes people wince. Yes, good grooming means putting in the effort and taking care of it, but that shouldn’t make it seem like you care too much.
Since no one is supposed to be an expert in everything, it may be a good idea to seek professional advice. If, for example, you have a beard or mustache, occasionally visit one of the top barbershops. See how he sits and grooms him. At home, just follow its cut lines.
Likewise, and getting back to your question, I recommend an occasional manicure just so you can see how short your nails are, how much push back your cuticles, and how beautiful your hands can look. Again, never allow anyone to put polish on your nails. Even clear nail polish has a noticeable negative connotation that says off-putting things about you.
