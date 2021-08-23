Women reveal old school outfits they miss on men

Do you think your ostentatious outfit is what it takes to mark a date? Think again.

According to the women of Reddit, old school outfits are the way to go. That means it’s time to put away your Burberry, put away your Gucci and donate your Dior to charity and start focusing your attention on much simpler offerings like white t-shirts and jeans. United.

Men can already struggle to come up with the secret formula for looking devilishly handsome, and even for the lucky few who are impossibly good looking, supporting these looks with Leonardo di Caprio’s conversational charm can be a minefield. Then you have the male body to consider. Instagram has been a driving force in changing men’s beliefs about what they should and shouldn’t look like. But even with some evidence suggesting that women don’t care whether you have a six-pack or not, it’s hard to ask any regular gym fan to give up on their quest for the “perfect” torso.

So, maybe the way you dress, something that can be easily adjusted, is the best course of action for those looking for love. We’ve already discussed what you should and shouldn’t wear on a first date, but what about clothes you should wear every day to catch a potential partner’s eyes first. place ?

The solution might be easier than you think.

On a trend Reddit thread titled “Which Clothing of the Opposite Sex Is Your Greatest Weakness?” One of the top rated comments literally says, “I miss the Levi’s with the white t-shirt on a guy.”

The comment alone received nearly five thousand five hundred upvotes and several comments, including “Levi 501 button flies.” Get me every time. We imagine a lot of this outfit resonance stems from the classic Levi’s TV commercials from the 1980s.

It’s not just cool casual that women on Reddit suggested they missed out, but also the clear signs of a hard-working man: I don’t know why, ”says another user.

“I call this look the ’20th century supplier,’ adds another. And it could be the little details you need to be aware of if you’re hoping to be appealing to those voracious forum browsers: “These are the sleeves rolled up. I swear every woman has a thing for them.

And when we talk about little details, we really mean little details:

“For me, it is less about the physical than the adjust of the shirt. A well-fitting shirt is difficult for most people because it is an extra step (and expense), but it can make all the difference. “And it has to be unfolded. Lots of guys throw their clean clothes in a pile. If you hate folding clothes, just get a bunch of hangers and hang them up. You’ll look 10% less scruffy with a crumpled shirt. ” Yes ! And add a nice watch for an even better effect.

It wasn’t just the women who shared what made them hot and upset. Lots of men have also entered the mix. One of them wrote about the impact swimsuits have had on his life.

“I have 2 children, a dog and a mortgage because of a white bikini. No regrets.”

Another said: “I feel like I must have seen a pretty woman in a bikini when I was young and it just constantly wired my brain to find them outrageously sexy at the expense of all other sexy outfits specially designed. “

How good is honesty? What about the Internet? You can thank us later.

Read more