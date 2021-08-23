Man Sentenced for Gruesome Murder of 4 in North Dakota





BISMARCK, ND (AP) A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty on Friday in the gruesome murders of four people at a North Dakota property management company two years ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was indicted in the April 1, 2019 deaths RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. Isaak 47, of Washburn, whose mobile home was on property managed by RJR, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and three other counts. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. Isaak, handcuffed, looked down before the verdicts were read but showed little emotion when the jury’s decision on each count was announced. A jury of six men and six women deliberated four and a half hours before finding Isaak guilty after the three-week trial. It was one of the most heinous crimes in North Dakota history, defense attorney Bruce Quick acknowledged in his opening statement. Three of the victims were shot and stabbed in the shop in Mandan, a town of about 20,000 inhabitants. Together, the four of them were stabbed approximately 100 times. Judge David Reich did not immediately set a sentencing date. Quick said during the trial that the case amounted to a rushed judgment based on bad information that led to a bad conclusion. The defense finished its case on Wednesday. Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld described the horrific crime scene during the trial and said evidence including photos, surveillance video, bullet fragments, a knife and other items found during house searches and Isaac’s vehicle led to the charges against him. Prosecutors presented the case as a jigsaw puzzle in which all the pieces pointed to Isaak, including a knife found in his washing machine, gun parts found in his freezer, and security camera footage following his pickup. BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel said investigators were unable to determine a motive, but a motive is not a sentencing requirement. The defense argued that authorities overlooked many other possible suspects. Lawyers for Isaaks have also questioned the search, collection and processing of evidence; stated that some testimonies did not match police reports; and questioned the absence of visible blood on a person’s clothing seen in security camera footage leaving RJR on the morning of the murders. Prosecutors showed security camera footage of multiple companies which authorities say followed the white pickup of Isaacs from Mandan to Washburn on the day of the murders, as well as footage from a week earlier which they claim , indicated that the killer had planned the attack. Forensic experts said the fibers on the clothes of the killed workers matched fibers from Isaacs ‘clothes, and the DNA evidence found in Isaaks’ van was linked to Fakler and possibly Lois Cobb. . Following: Guilty judgment in the Isaak trial Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/08/20/man-convicted-gruesome-killing-4-north-dakota/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos