5 best men’s watches of 2021: Citizen, Timex, more

Despite living in the digital age – where time is readily available on all laptops, smartphones and tablets around the world – the need for a sturdy watch, perhaps unsurprisingly, has not abated. Sure, a watch is probably the last thing you’ll use to check the time, but it’s still a fashion staple for men and women around the world. But for some men, finding the right watch isn’t always that easy. Well, that’s what we’re here for. We’ll go over some of the best men’s watches you can get with a simple search, and you’ll quickly realize that you don’t need an expensive Rolex to be on trend. Although it may help …

Our pick for one of the best men’s watches for style

If you’re looking for a branded watch that ticks all the boxes in terms of style and function, the Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Quartz Men’s Watch is certainly a tempting option. It is an atomic timing device with synchronized time setting technology. It will do so in 43 cities around the world. This keeps a perpetual calendar, so you don’t have to. Crafted from super titanium with silvery tones, it features a one second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes. This is light powered, using Eco-Drive technology, so you never have to replace the battery. It comes with a five-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. This has an alarm, a power reserve indicator and shows you the date.

Main characteristics:

Made from super titanium with silver tones

Alarm, power reserve indicator

Powered by light with Eco-Drive technology

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Quartz Men's Watch, Super Titanium, Technology, Silver Tone (Model: CB590…

Go hiking with this best men’s watch

For those who prefer something more sporty, you can’t go wrong with a Timex Ironman Classic 30 full size watch. Timex remains a staple of watches to this day and this timeless piece is no exception. The imported watch features a built-in sports setting with a 30-lap memory, countdown and alarm, luminous Indiglo watch face for darkness and resin strap with buckle closure for protection. Plus, it’s water resistant up to 330 feet, making it ideal for underwater sports like snorkeling and swimming. Don’t try your luck with diving, however. You can also choose from several colors, so you can find the one that suits you the best. It also has a 100 hour chronograph.

Main characteristics:

30 lap memory

Countdown

Luminous Indiglo watch face for darkness

Timex T5E901 Ironman Classic 30 Men's Watch Gray / Black Resin Strap

A slim and elegant profile

The Michael Kors Slim Runway Men’s Stainless Steel Quartz Watch is sharp to watch. This is imported and offers a luxurious style with a touch of modern trends. This is a 44mm case with a 22mm bandwidth. It is made of scratch resistant mineral glass and has a quartz movement with a three hand analog display. The round stainless steel case has a black dial with a black stainless steel strap with a folding clasp. You don’t have to worry about it getting wet up to 50m and, in general, short periods of recreational swimming are acceptable. This comes in other styles and colors if you don’t like this particular one.

Main characteristics:

Made of scratch resistant mineral crystal glass

Quartz movement with analog three-hand display

Folding closure

Michael Kors Slim Runway Men's Analogue Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Black, 22 (Model…

Smartwatches for men are a must in everyday life

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest Apple Watch. The deep navy blue band and blue aluminum case are crisp to look at and will fit almost anything you wear. But you can also get many different bands to fit it. You will be able to take calls and reply to SMS from your watch with a GPS watch and a data plan. This will measure the oxygen levels in the blood. You can check your heart rate with the new ECG app. It also has an Always-On retina display which is 2.5 times brighter on the outside when your wrist is down. The high level technology comes with 5 GHz with Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip. You can track your daily activity through Apple Fitness.

Main characteristics:

Ultra wideband U1 chip

Check your heart rate

Can answer calls and SMS

New AppleWatch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – Blue aluminum case with deep navy blue sport band

Save money with this watch

For a cheap watch that you can still wear on weekends, you can’t go wrong with the Timex Weekender Men’s Watch 40mm. This sleek watch has the look of an expensive watch, but for a fraction of the price. Between the 40mm silver case, genuine leather strap and cream round dial, you won’t be dissatisfied once you slip it on your wrist. Like other Timex watches, the Weekender is waterproof, but only up to 100 feet, so no swimming or diving, but splashing, a quick dish wash, or a relatively short soak won’t be a problem.

Main characteristics:

40 mm case

Genuine leather strap

Cream round dial

Timex Weekender 40mm Analog Quartz Leather Strap, Brown, 20 Casual Watch (Model: T2P495)

