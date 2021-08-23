Great art of illustrating fashion

For fashion to have life, it must come to life.

The convergence of art and fashion is symbiotic. Some of the most prolific fashion illustrators in history have been able to demonstrate that static designs can capture mood, style, emotion, and convey a story just by using pencil, charcoal, and perhaps a few colored markers. The tools of the trade were minimal, but the impact was monumental for the fashion industry.

Jackie Doyle McCarthy was born in Austin, Texas in 1934 and moved to California as a child. Her father died soon after, and her mother, now a single mother, had to raise three young children.

At school, she was not interested in learning math or other academic subjects, but was more intrigued by art, drama, and music.

I was a very bad student, but I could draw, she says.

McCarthy never considered herself an artist and becoming a fashion illustrator was furthest from her imagination. She thought she would spend her life in menial jobs, earning just enough to get by. Fortunately, she had the talent and mentorship of a famous cousin who steered her career path in the right direction.

His cousin, Donald Putt Puttman, was an internationally renowned Western artist whose works are exhibited at the Rochester Museum in New York, the Whitney Museum in Wyoming, and in public and private collections around the world.

Putt was attending ArtCenter College of Design at the time. I know this is the reason I went to this school. He kept telling my mom to let me go. Without him I wouldn’t be gone, she said.

Shortly after graduating from high school, McCarthy spoke with the ArtCenter, at the encouragement of his cousin, and brought in a few of his drawings.

The interviewer said, it’s like putting the horse before the cart. We think Jackie will improve. In other words, they were saying this girl can’t draw, she said.

McCarthy was very intimidated going to school. Not only was she one of the youngest present, but she was quite naive and said she had no idea what she was doing there. As part of the curriculum, she had to take a perspective conception class and remembers being the only woman in a class of eight. As part of a design project, she was asked to climb to the top of a locomotive to get her measurements, which she says she doesn’t want to do.

Jackie Doyle McCarthy has illustrated many famous designer designer clothes for Neiman Marcus’ newspaper advertisements. Carol Kahn / Larson Newspapers

My teacher told me, you know what Doyle, you have to come home, get married, bake cookies and have a bunch of kids, that would be a good job for you, she said.

Angry at his teachers’ remark, McCarthy went to the principal and asked to be removed from the class. She was forced to decide on a course of action by choosing an area of ​​focus that interested her, but leaving school was not an option.

At that moment I told her [the principal], well maybe I’ll do fashion, said McCarthy.

Learning the basics of drawing life figures and in various poses, McCarthy began to understand the human form. She had excellent teachers who taught her the basics of fashion illustration.

I had to take a lot of lessons. The design classes were tough, but I got over them. Fashion was more comfortable, and I loved to draw the figures and the models to dress. I have improved over the semesters.

After graduating from ArtCenter, one of her teachers suggested that she put together a portfolio of her drawings so that she could send her work to Edward Marcus at Neiman Marcus in Dallas.

McCarthy said shortly thereafter she received a telegram at her home from the famous department store, wanting to hire her.

I remember telling my mom this was the most exciting thing that could have happened, she said.

Moving to Dallas, McCarthy flew for the first time in his life. She was heading to an unfamiliar place, only to start working among other fashion illustrators who certainly had more experience than she did. When I first started it took me a week and a half to design a boat and shore blouse. I was so upset, and the art director said not to worry, that everything would come on time. I did not know how to draw. I went to the bathroom and I cried. I was just scared but they didn’t give up on me.

McCarthy says she learned from the best, including Fred Greenhill, who is one of America’s most prominent 20th century fashion illustrators. In addition, she met some of the most legendary fashion designers, including Valentino, and designed and illustrated commercials for Giorgio Armani, Bob Mackie, James Gallanos and Chanel. She says one of the highlights of her career was being invited to a lunch for Grace Kelly before her wedding to Prince Rainier.

I couldn’t meet her, but I was there as she spoke and we got to see what she had chosen for her keychain. It was a wonderful experience, McCarthy said.

Working in the industry required long hours and little pay. At some point in her career, she got a call from Joseph Magnin Co. in San Francisco, offering her a job with more money. She met Cyril Magnin, the company’s chief executive, who hinted that he would make her a trial offer.

Cyril approached me and said he wanted to see how I was. He wrote notes asking me to go to lunch. I told him that I couldn’t and that he would continue to do it every week. Finally, the end of six weeks was approaching and he wanted me to come to his hotel to see his Picassos, she said.

Not quite announcing Picasso correctly, McCarthy laughed as he told the story. She declined her invitation and found out soon after that her probationary job was over.

Throughout his career, McCarthy continued to illustrate fashion for Neiman Marcus, May Company, Simpsons in Canada and Bullocks department stores.

She has won numerous awards for her artistic talent and 54 of her illustrations have been archived at the Boston Museum of Fine Art. In 1990, the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles asked her to teach fashion illustration and design, a job she found very rewarding.

To this day, I have received messages from former students thanking me for helping them in their careers, she said. They tell me they couldn’t do it without me.

McCarthy takes a moment to reflect on the duality of this statement, which parallels his own life, a life that has come full circle.

At 87, McCarthy sits in her Sedona studio that she shares with her husband, Gene, who is also an artist. As she searches for another illustration, one of her favorites, she begins to tell a story, a story that conveys fond memories of a particular time and place, a time when fashion was presented as a art and a place where this art gave him the opportunity not only to share this story, but to enrich his life, in the form of a sketch that is now part of the history of fashion.