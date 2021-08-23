Fashion
Family hopes to unveil Lebanese heritage in ND with wedding dress donation
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – It has been said, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
In this case, a man’s treasure was almost rubbish.
For more than a dozen years, Clarice Nassif Ransom has had boxes in her basement containing her mother’s things. When her husband suggested that they throw out the boxes, she had a hunch that she should look inside the boxes first.
What she found and what she did with the contents of those boxes is what makes this story good news.
It’s my mother’s wedding dress, said Nassif Ransom.
Clarice Nassif Ransom had a piece of history she didn’t know existed, until one day she and her husband decided to clean their basement.
My husband and I were like, well, we haven’t opened these boxes in 13 years, maybe we should just throw them in the trash. Then something inside said: Stop. You have to look inside, she explained.
Inside one of the boxes was a trash bag, and inside her mother’s wedding dress and veil.
I never even saw the wedding dress when I was a kid, she said.
His parents, Rita and Gabriel Nassif, were married on July 12, 1957 at St. Georges Episcopal Memorial Church in Bismarck. Their wedding party was large and diverse.
On this day, many members of the wedding party gathered to remember and photograph the dress.
Joyce Allen Tello was a flower girl.
I loved being a bridesmaid, recalls Allen Tello.
They included everyone, even my cousin who had a disability was right there in front and in the center and celebrated, and it is 1957. They were thoughtful people, said Nassif Ransom.
They passed this attention on to their children. Clarice and her brother LeRoy donated their mom’s wedding dress to the State Historical Society.
It is a gift we gave to our ancestors who came here, she said.
Their ancestors came to North Dakota from Lebanon. Their history is for the most part unknown. They hope this dress can help start a conversation.
It tells a part of the history of North Dakota that we don’t see very often, as much as the Lebanese living here. We were very happy to have this one for our collection and very grateful for this gift, said Elise Dukart, Deputy Registrar at the North Dakota Historical Society.
A gift that has been a hidden treasure for years.
We had no idea what was in the boxes, said LeRoy Nassif.
Now the treasure is out of its box and will be forever preserved, just as the history of the Lebanese of North Dakota will now be told and preserved.
As you can imagine, the Historical Society receives all kinds of donation offers. They do not accept them all. A panel decides what to accept based on available space and a connection between the elements and the history of North Dakota.
They are pretty excited about this dress because it will help tell the story of the Lebanese who immigrated here.
They’ll catalog the dress, clean and fix what they can, then put it in an acid-free box and store it where researchers can access it.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.kfyrtv.com/2021/08/23/family-hopes-unveil-lebanese-heritage-nd-with-wedding-dress-donation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]