Family hopes to unveil Lebanese heritage in ND with wedding dress donation

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – It has been said, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

In this case, a man’s treasure was almost rubbish.

For more than a dozen years, Clarice Nassif Ransom has had boxes in her basement containing her mother’s things. When her husband suggested that they throw out the boxes, she had a hunch that she should look inside the boxes first.

What she found and what she did with the contents of those boxes is what makes this story good news.

It’s my mother’s wedding dress, said Nassif Ransom.

(kfyr)

Clarice Nassif Ransom had a piece of history she didn’t know existed, until one day she and her husband decided to clean their basement.

My husband and I were like, well, we haven’t opened these boxes in 13 years, maybe we should just throw them in the trash. Then something inside said: Stop. You have to look inside, she explained.

Inside one of the boxes was a trash bag, and inside her mother’s wedding dress and veil.

I never even saw the wedding dress when I was a kid, she said.

His parents, Rita and Gabriel Nassif, were married on July 12, 1957 at St. Georges Episcopal Memorial Church in Bismarck. Their wedding party was large and diverse.

On this day, many members of the wedding party gathered to remember and photograph the dress.

Joyce Allen Tello was a flower girl.

I loved being a bridesmaid, recalls Allen Tello.

They included everyone, even my cousin who had a disability was right there in front and in the center and celebrated, and it is 1957. They were thoughtful people, said Nassif Ransom.

They passed this attention on to their children. Clarice and her brother LeRoy donated their mom’s wedding dress to the State Historical Society.

It is a gift we gave to our ancestors who came here, she said.

Their ancestors came to North Dakota from Lebanon. Their history is for the most part unknown. They hope this dress can help start a conversation.

It tells a part of the history of North Dakota that we don’t see very often, as much as the Lebanese living here. We were very happy to have this one for our collection and very grateful for this gift, said Elise Dukart, Deputy Registrar at the North Dakota Historical Society.

A gift that has been a hidden treasure for years.

We had no idea what was in the boxes, said LeRoy Nassif.

Now the treasure is out of its box and will be forever preserved, just as the history of the Lebanese of North Dakota will now be told and preserved.

As you can imagine, the Historical Society receives all kinds of donation offers. They do not accept them all. A panel decides what to accept based on available space and a connection between the elements and the history of North Dakota.

They are pretty excited about this dress because it will help tell the story of the Lebanese who immigrated here.

They’ll catalog the dress, clean and fix what they can, then put it in an acid-free box and store it where researchers can access it.

