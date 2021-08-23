



BUCHAREST (Romania) – Lithuania had double fun at the 2021 FIBA ​​3×3 U23 Nations League second European Conference 2021. Some of the best young 3×3 talent was showcased across continents during the fourth edition of this globe-trotting extravaganza. with the final to be played again in Bucharest, this time on September 17th and 18th. Here is the final ranking: Men

Lithuania: 560 points

Latvia: 420 points

Ukraine: 415 points

Romania: 415 points

Belarus: 310 points

Greece: 175 points

Estonia: 135 points Women

Lithuania: 580 points

Ukraine: 440 points

Latvia: 430 points

Belarus: 370 points

Romania: 335 points

Greece: 140 points The Lithuanian men were unstoppable in the contested 4-6 saves August 20-22 with a clean sweep to sit comfortably at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Latvia. Led by deadly duo Eimanatas Zilius and Ernestas Sederevicius, they beat Romania 21-10 in the Stop 4 final before defeating Latvia 21-17 in the Stop 5 final. Lithuania’s unbeaten run looked in danger against a supercharged Ukraine in the Stop 6 final, but they held on in a 21-20 thriller to win their fourth overall stop. Their dominance was underscored by finishing in the top two at each of the six stops. With Martyna Petrenaite and Livija Sakeviciute rampant, Lithuanian women were equally dominant having won five of six saves. They beat Latvia 21-14 at stop 4, then repeated the dose but closer with a score of 18-16 at stop 5. But their stranglehold on the competition was eventually broken by Ukraine, who won 19-15 in the last stop. Top scorers overall Men

Eimantas Zilius(Lithuania) – 93 pts

Ernestas Sederevicius(Lithuania) – 83 pts

Christian Mainea(Romania) – 76 pts

Laurynas Danielius(Lithuania) – 71 pts

Christian-Radu Chitu(Romania) – 71 pts Women

Nataliia Tsiubyk(Ukraine) – 107 points

Martyna Perenaïte(Lithuania) – 104 pts

Livia Sakeviciute(Lithuania) – 93 pts

Egle Zabotkaite(Lithuania) – 89 pts

Janeta Rozentale(Latvia) – 80 pts This season, the winners of each conference, the two best teams in the tour standings (not yet qualified and comprising all the conferences) and the Romanian hosts will take part in the U23 Nations League final. The current situation is as follows: Africa-Asia Conference: not yet started (stop on August 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30)

Europe-America: qualified French men and women

Europe 1: male Russians and Poles qualify

Europe 2: qualified Lithuanian men and women

U21: three stops to go (August 24, 25 and 26)

Hosts: Romanian men and women qualified The 2 best current teams in the standings (not yet qualified):

Men: 1. Poland 490pts 2. Israel 475pts

Women: 1, Netherlands 470pts 2. Ukraine 440pts FIBA

