Lioness Designs Dance All Night Long Looks for Fashion Set





“I love everything the lioness stands for,” said designer Latoia Fitzgerald BAZAAR about the origin of the name Lionne (the French translation of lioness) over the phone, still on top of her first “see now, buy now” parade. “She’s fiery but has this mystery about her that intrigues and walks around with her head held high. But they also take care of each other’s cubs and hunt for food. So to me, I felt like that was a strong name. As the nickname suggests, the LA-based brand, at its core, is confident and daring while still being able to save space for a sultry side. A longtime fashion lover, Fitzgerald began the process of relaunching her children’s line in 2018 when she came up with the idea for Lioness. “I was thinking of more sports and sportswear. Once I got into the mix of design and creation, it became a luxury brand. I couldn’t help myself, I ended up doing parts for me,“ the native of Philadelphia discloses. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Perfect for those like Fitzgerald who “like a sexy time,” balanced with concealed elements, there are bodycon slip dresses in kaftan lengths, as well as tummy-baring long-sleeved tops, second skin fabrics and well – tailored sets with strategically spaced cut out details. “I like a low back or a high slit, but [each piece] is always covered in the right places, ”she explains of her style. “It’s a balance between always wanting to be conservative but also looking and feeling sexy.” Drawing on Lioness’s basic DNA for fall / winter 2021, the designer amplified the brand’s codes. Showcasing an assortment of dark wash denim that can go beyond casual occasions, Fitzgerald perfectly balances sporty and chic. “It was my first show, so I needed everyone to be very clear on what I’m selling,” she explains, “[The Lionne muse] is a city car, she is also very classy but sexy and powerful. “ The podium and front row of the show featured a crowd of traveling LA girls. Supermodel Slick Woods opened the show in her namesake look, and Duckie Thot closed the event in a stunning white silk dress. Among the guests present were singer Jhené Aiko and actor Karrueche Tran, both dressed in Lioness from head to toe. “Honestly, I can’t even find the words,” the creator said, through tears, of the outpouring of love. “Honestly, I get emotional even thinking about it. “ View now, buy now Top Alexis Lioness

Shelby Ying Hyde is a Brooklyn-based shopping and fashion contributor, BAZAAR.com, with signatures on The Zoe Report, Teen Vogue, Essence, Nylon, Elite Daily and more.

