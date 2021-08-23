Comfortable dress shoes and pumps for women

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that the COVID vaccine is widely available, many companies have started asking that employees return to the office. And, if we know one thing to be true, it’s that after more than a year of working from home, it’s safe to say that most people will need a reintroduction to what constitutes an outfit. appropriate dress for the office.

While dress codes in the office Vary from company to company, the right footwear for the job includes sleek silhouettes ranging from sassy stiletto heels and sleek ankle boots to understated loafers. If you’re re-entering the IRL working world or just looking to elevate your shoe set, these 10 dress shoes will get the job done. And, more importantly, they’re all known to be comfy, thanks to square toes, block heels, cloud-shaped insoles and more.

1. These suede pumps that turn heads

These sleek heels are easy to go from day to night or from the office to happy hour with a sleek point-toe design, a practical block heel and an alluring ankle tie. They’re made from a soft suede that reviews hold up well over time and look effortlessly chic.

Available in fuchsia and black, they are available in full and half female sizes 6 to 10.

Get the Marc Fisher Cerana Pump from DSW for $ 59.99

2. These mixed moccasins

Not all dress shoes need a heel, they just need to be stylish enough to elevate an outfit. And these smooth suede moccasins do just that. They’re made with the Rockports TruTech sole, which the brand claims is designed to cushion your foot to provide bounce in the forefoot and shock absorption in the heel. In other words, they are not only stylish, they are also comfortable.

Available in four colors and prints, including a pair that replaces suede with synthetic snakeskin, they come in full and half sizes for women 5-11.

Get the Women’s Total Motion Laylani Accent Loafers from Rockport for $ 110

3. These timeless flat pumps

You can think of pumps only as closed heels. But in reality a the pump is defined like a shoe with a scalloped front, or an upper, with a shoe buckle or a black knot as a conspicuous closure.

While most brands don’t follow this definition when calling their shoes “court shoes”, Clarks is right with the low heel Laina15. Crafted with the brand’s signature two-layer cushioned foam, they feature an eye-catching loop on the outer side of each foot.

Available in brown and black, the shoes come in full and half sizes for women from 5.5 to 10.5.

Get the Laina15 Dark Brown Leather Buckle from Clarks for $ 120

4. These printed moccasins

Loafers are some of the most versatile and comfortable dress shoes out there, but can often be a bit simple, why not have some fun with them, by getting yourself a pair in a wild print? presented by the Loraine Bit Loafer. Want zebra print work shoes? Or maybe a cheetah or a snakeskin? Either way, you will find your preference among the two dozen colorful croc, snake and plain leather textiles.

They are available in full and half women’s sizes 5 to 13 in standard and wide widths.

Get Sam Edelman’s Loraine Bit Loafer for $ 150

5. These pumps with square heels

If you’re looking for shoes that you can wear all day, every day, opt for these retro-inspired block heel pumps from Franco Sarto. Because they have soft square toes, they won’t cramp your feet like many pointy toe pumps do.

Available in classic black and nude, as well as funky blue snakeskin, they come in full and half sizes for women 5 to 11.

Get Franco Sarto’s Sarto Regal pump for $ 99

6. Those thick moccasins

In case you missed it, ’90s style is making a big comeback. So, studded soles are back in fashion. Rather than opting for the traditional notched-sole sneakers, dress them up a bit with these platform loafers. They are made of aged leather and feature a 1.75 inch heel.

Available in three neutral color combinations, they are likely to coordinate with the majority of your office attire. They come in full and half sizes for women 6 to 11.

Get Bernardo’s 1946 Selma moccasin for $ 228

7. These convertible pumps

Even heels that promise to be comfortable can become uncomfortable, simply because they push your feet into a position always on your toes. This is why Pashion has created a whole brand around pumps with removable heels. These funky shoes, made of patent leather, can be worn in flats or in 3- or 4-inch heels. You can also choose between a square heel or a stiletto heel.

Available in six base colors and three seasonal shades, they are available in full and half sizes for women 6 through 11.

Get Pashion’s D’Orsay Patent 4 pumps for $ 185

8. These washable moccasins

If you’re a commuter, especially if you live in a big city, you’ve probably worn sneakers to work just to put on the shoes you want. To save you the hassle of lugging around an extra pair, slip into these stylish Birdies loafers that look good enough to walk around in the office but are comfortable enough to wear for miles. What if they get dirty while driving through town? You can throw them straight into the wash.

Available in five prints and colors, they are available in full and half sizes for women from 5 to 12.Psst: These cuties sell out frequently, but don’t worry, they get replenished on a regular basis.

Get the Birdies Blackbird Washable Moccasins for $ 120

9. These crocodile slippers

Work shoes aren’t always patent pumps and pointy-toed flats. Boots with chunky heels also have their place. Rather than settling for a trendy pair, do yourself a favor and invest in these best-selling Italian leather ankle boots. Made with insoles that claim to absorb shock, they’ll keep you warm while giving you a chic look at work, in the city, and anywhere you wear them in between.

Available in black and snakeskin, they come in full and half sizes for women 5 to 11.

Get Thursday Boots Heartbreaker Black Croc Boots for $ 195

10. These portable bass pumps

If you prefer a lower heel, Naturalizer has exactly what you’re looking for. The Karina Square Toe Pump brand features an easy to walk 2 inch heel and is lined with a cushioned footbed. It’s a dream for people who value comfort as much as ready-made style.

Available in seven colors and stylish prints, they are available in full and half sizes for women from 4 to 12 in narrow, standard and wide widths.

Get the Nordstrom Naturalizer Karina Square Tip Pump for $ 109.95

11. Those classic stilettos

Of course, if your idea of ​​dress work shoes iswhat most people think of as pumps, then you’ll love the look (and feel) of these best-selling Jessica Simpson heels. They feature a 3.5 inch pointed heel and leather exterior and come highly recommended by hundreds of DSW buyers. As long as balance is your strong suit, these just might be your Cinderella fit.

Available in nine colors and prints, they are available in full and half sizes for women 5 to 11.

Get DSW’s Jessica Simpson Haneh Pump for $ 59.99

