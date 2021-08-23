Vylit Fashion and More opens boutique offering Thai-style clothing





That dream came true on Friday, when Tun clicked on the open sign for Vylit Fashion and More in one of the suites at 1607 N. McMillan St., in Worthington. His four-year-old daughter was by his side to celebrate. The boutique specializes in Thai clothing, with a selection of traditional Karen and Burmese clothing. From brightly colored baby girl dresses to infant boy clothes up to size 10, Tun also has a wide selection of clothing for women of all ages. Following the traditional Thai style, however, they bear no tag identifying small, medium or large. We call it a free size, which is small, medium, and large, Tun said. It’s a size in Thailand because that’s what we wear. Tun said Thai clothing is notorious for not showing a lot of skin, although she wears crop tops and t-shirts for the younger generation. We have a lot of Thai style dresses, she shared, adding that she focuses on affordable fashion. The daughter of a local businesswoman that her mother owns Sein Asia at the corner of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Worthington Tun saw a need for more clothing options in the community. While her mother sold clothes at her grocery store, she just didn’t have the space to display a variety of items. Tun brought up the idea of ​​a separate clothing store that she could operate, and her mother thought it was a good idea. She, along with several other family and friends, helped make Vylit Fashion and More a reality. In addition to clothing, the Tuns store offers a variety of colorful Thai-style handbags, cosmetics, flannel blankets, bed sets and Thai rugs. She will soon be adding shoe selections for children and adults. Originally from Burma, Tun and her mother spent time in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to the United States about 14 years ago. They were first placed in Kentucky and spent four years there before moving to Worthington to be closer to some family and friends her mother had come to know in the refugee camp. Tun was about to start sixth grade when they moved her in and eventually graduated from Worthington High School in 2018. She had planned a career in cosmetology, graduated and worked in a store in Spirit. Lake before deciding that the quarry would take him away from her. girl more than she preferred. Now, as a store owner, she can work and have Vylit with her. Vylit Fashion and More is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

