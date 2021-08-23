A CVT Student Perspective: Time to Rethink the Unfair and Irrational Dress Code at Flagler Schools

If you walk the halls of bustling Flagler Palm Coast High School, the impact of the District’s dress code is hard to miss, whether its administrators stalk students entering campus, spy for minor infractions, immediately send offenders to the Dean, or hear this frustrating chatter among my peers in response.

These voices of student body discontent have been amplified recently, not just with pleadings before the Flagler County School Board for reasonable action. There was a dress code strike on August 20 and an online petition continues to grow, with over 1,300 signatures collected to date. Obviously, students and community members are eager to act now.

The dress code in the neighborhoods is downright irrational, outdated, unfair and sexist. This limits individual expression and is a total waste of time. Let me preface this argument with a few examples cited from the high school code of conduct:

Shirts should be standard short or long sleeve polo style, oxford style, or button down shirt with a collar.

The bottom outfit should be plain, with no holes, tears or unfinished hems.

Headwear (bandanas, headbands, balaclavas and du-rags, etc.) will not be allowed inside the building.

These excessive guidelines each have their own problems but have one standard of definition in common: compliance. They strip students of all individuality and expression, banning something as harmless as a collarless shirt – Florida from all places.

Female students are particularly and negatively affected, struggling to meet these demands, especially with regard to dress. Today, it is especially difficult for my female comrades to buy stockings that can adhere to such insignificant standards, causing undue stress and raising the non-minor issue of discrimination: why should women have a greater burden than men to dress for school? What uneven message are we sending: Girls ‘responsibility for proper dress is greater than boys’?

Looking at the last standard listed above, regarding headgear, district policy appears to restrict students’ ability to express themselves culturally and religiously. In order to obtain a religious exemption, the code of conduct states that a discussion with the district and the principal of the school must be conducted, which raises significant obstacles. Since when must religious expression be justified? Since when is this a burden? It shouldn’t be that difficult, especially when promoting inclusion is a stated goal of the district.

It is also important to note the exorbitant financial burden imposed on families already in difficulty. In 2019, the US Census Bureau reports that nearly 10 percent of Flagler County residents live in poverty, but the rate of those under 18 in poverty is 16.5 percent, according to the bureau. of Economic and Demographic Research at the University of Florida. . Thus, one in six students lives in poverty. In a neighborhood where working parents scramble to pay rent or buy groceries, why impose a rigid policy that forces families to buy clothes for hundreds of dollars, often year after year? Why this unfair burden if children already have appropriate clothing that does not strictly follow the current code?

In addition, disciplinary action for such minor infractions is unfair and disproportionate. Something as simple as a plain shirt without a collar causes a student to be immediately sent off to school (ISS) for the remainder of the school day, unless this is corrected. Seriously? Will a pupil be penalized with one day’s loss of education because his or her working parent cannot – and should not be – summoned to school with a replacement, at the risk of losing their salary? Is this what causes these people to miss out on valuable instructional time despite the fact that they often wear appropriate conventional clothing? I wonder if taxpayers in general know that this is how their tax dollars are spent – tracking down, monitoring, and punishing minor dress offenses at the expense of the invaluable teaching time they assume they are paying.

In addition, disciplinary offenses have increased dramatically since the introduction of the dress code, which poorly reflects the district and unnecessarily taints a child’s educational record.

However, the issue that concerns me the most is the impact that dress code enforcement has on our valued teachers and staff. The administration at Flagler Palm Coast High School has started telling staff that if students don’t follow the code, teachers will be faced. The administration will even review the student calendar to question staff about who had supervision before the violation was found. Many of my own teachers have spoken with frustration about this new burden on them.

To the School Board and the PFC Administration: Respectfully, do not threaten your staff. It’s embarassing. Already overworked, underpaid and burdened with the anxieties of a global pandemic, it is disheartening to see unnecessary additional stress placed on them.

Looking at the crass and absurd threads that weave this dress code, a strange thirst for power seems to be the only reason the politics stay put. Clearly, countless consequences have flowed from the mandate at all levels. It is time to make amendments, as this daily denigration of students, teachers and staff at the expense of teaching time, gender equity, economic equity, inclusion and goodness meaning makes it difficult for Flagler Schools to achieve the goal of becoming the nations premier learning organization.

I urge the Flagler School Board to hear the concerns of its students and constituents and to act.

Jack Petocz is a junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School who plans to major in political science, with a minor in law, in college.