The best pairs of jeans for dad that will make you look like a daddy but cooler

Chances are, if you’ve been reading this, you’ve noticed the popularity of the daddy jeans trend. For years, young women have donned their mom’s old jeans or at least jeans designed to look like them that feature a generous crotch with a high waist and gave them the appropriate name, mom jeans. Naturally, men jumped on the trend and started wearing their dad’s sturdy old jeans.

With trends like dad hats, dad shoes same dad cologne Edging up the vintage aesthetic, daddy jeans have become a certified fashion trend that won’t go away anytime soon. As we move away from skinny jeans, the best denim for men means more and more loose styles, so the jeans trend for dad is right on time.

What are daddy jeans?

A hallmark of daddy jeans is the looser, more generous fit than other styles of denim on the market. These jeans typically feature a tapered leg design and are taller, often resting on the natural waistline. With the current modern aesthetic of looser and looser trendy jeans, daddy’s jeans got looser than the ones your dad actually wore. Although the cut has been updated, the washes still look like something your dad would have worn to cut the grass or water the lawn back in the day.

How to style daddy’s jeans

With daddy jeans being one of the biggest trends in men’s denim right now, it’s easy to wear these jeans with clothes already in your wardrobe.

Wear this look with simple styles like a T-shirt and your favorite sports sneaker for a casual and relaxed look. Or, for a more refined look, pair these jeans with a button down shirt and a stylish boot. You can also wear daddy jeans by wearing a polo shirt and a belt for a modern and refreshed daddy look. If you’re looking to achieve a layered look, wear this denim silhouette with a tucked-in tee and open button-down shirt, and tie it all up by adding a belt.

The styling of this style of jeans can be minimal and effortless, depending on the look you are trying to achieve.

Below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite daddy jeans for men to wear in 2021. This list includes modern versions and vintage variations of jeans silhouettes to match anyone’s aesthetic.

1. Jean Levis So High Slim Fit

You are not an ordinary father; you are a cool daddy. At least that’s what everyone will say when you show up wearing these super high waisted jeans from American icon Levis. Levis is the undisputed authority on all things denim, so it’s no surprise that the 168-year-old jean juggernaut has the best option for those looking to embrace the dad jeans trend without looking chunky. .

Levis So Hi Slim Leg Jeans, the best jeans for dad



Buy: Levis So High Slim Fit Jean $ 89.50

2. AE Dad Jeans

American Eagle is known for creating durable denim that is both comfortable and stylish. This pair comes in a chic and modern black wash. They come in a classic ’90s fit and have added durability by including a hand finish.

AE Dad Jean, the best jeans for dad



Buy: Buy AE Dad Jeans! $ 49.95

3. Polo Ralph Lauren Hampton Relaxed Straight Jeans

This option from Polo Ralph Lauren features a neutral wash that complements many aesthetics. Featuring extra legroom for a comfortable, loose fit, these jeans are worn slightly below the waist with a relaxed waist, easy fit through the seat and thigh, and a full straight leg. They also feature a Polo Ralph Lauren leather patch on the back top right of the jeans.

Polo Ralph Lauren Hampton Relaxed Straight Jeans



Buy: Buy Polo Ralph Lauren Hampton Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans! $ 98.50

4. Carhartt Relaxed Tapered Leg Jeans

Carhartt creates effortless, durable workwear that doubles as a casual outfit and these jeans are no exception. Fans of classic five-pocket denim will know it sits at a natural waist and has reinforced belt loops for a reliable fit. Available in two classic washes, these jeans are even available in large and tall sizes, ensuring that as many men can wear them as possible.

Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Tapered Leg Jeans

Buy: Carhartt Relaxed Fit Tapered Leg Jeans for Men

5. BDG Papa Jean

This modern option from Urban Outfitters presents a sleek yet loose look in a trendy light wash. Crafted from 100% cotton denim, relaxed fit with a slightly tapered leg opening, these daddy jeans feature classic five-pocket details and a zip fly with a button-down waist closure.

BDG Papa Jean



Buy: Buy BDG Dad Jean! $ 59.00

6. Madewell Authentic Flex Selvedge Relaxed Straight Jeans

If you’re looking for a soft, stretchy, and relaxed option, check out these from Madewell. They are made of authentic Japanese denim with 2% stretch, which guarantees both quality and comfort. The vintage-inspired waist, wider leg opening and slightly cropped length give this particular pair of parent-inspired pants a very elegant outfit.

Madewell Authentic Flex Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans



Buy: Buy the Madewell Relaxed Straight Authentic Flex Selvedge jeans! $ 158.00

7. H&M Regular tapered cropped jeans

Arguably the best deal on our list, H&M has an affordable option that comes in three washes: dark denim, light denim, and white denim. The slightly tapered legs combine with a cropped length to create a 100% cotton style that’s both crisp and relaxed.

H&M Regular Tapered Cropped Jeans



Buy: Buy the H&M Regular Tapered Cropped Jeans! $ 19.99

8. DIFFERENCE Cropped straight jeans with GapFlex

This classic cropped option from GAP combines authentic cotton denim and GapFlex stretch technology for total comfort with added flexibility. A staple of the San Francisco-based brand, they have a more modern look designed to go with just about anything in your wardrobe. They adapt directly to the leg and thigh, with a slight taper towards the ankle. It’s a loose fit that’s breathable and designed for long days of wear.

GAP cropped straight jeans with GapFlex, the best daddy jeans



Buy: Buy the GAP cropped straight jeans with GapFlex! $ 55.00

9. Levis 501 Men’s Jeans Original Cut

Its fit brings us full circle with denim brand OG itself to complete this roundup. Levis is a heritage denim brand that makes sturdy and reliable denim clothing, so if such a high new fit isn’t your jam, don’t worry. The 501 jeans are the brand’s classic fit that had become synonymous with the term daddy jeans even before daddy jeans were a thing. They have a regular fit at the seat and thighs and adapt to the natural waistline. It’s the classic five-pocket Levis style (the design adopted by all denim brands today) and the iconic faded blue denim. If you really fancy a pair of 501s, you’re in luck, the brand offers the classic fit in more than 10 washes.

Levi’s 501 original fit jeans for men, best daddy jeans



Buy: Buy the Levis 501 Original Fit jeans for men! $ 59.50

