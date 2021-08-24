Kelly Ripa Stuns In A Bodycon Dress You Must See



















August 23, 2021



Brandi fowler Kelly Ripa looked amazing when she appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in a gorgeous bodycon dress.

Kelly ripa is the queen of closet basics, and she proved it even more when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. The fashionista was blown away by the navy blue number as she chatted with her co-host Ryan Seacrest about the hot topics of the day and paired it with a gold necklace. MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in photo taken by Mark Consuelos It’s a perfect look for the transition to fall and can be paired with pumps, a fierce stiletto heel, and even a kitten heel if you prefer a more comfortable shoe. Kelly looked amazing on Live in a sold-out Roland Mouret dress Kelly loves the versatile dress so much that she wore it last week and has worn it several times before – the first to wear in the winter of last year. And she’s not the only one. The style was so popular after Kelly first wore it that it quickly sold out. So we found a similar dress on Amazon. Norma Kamali Drop Shoulder Dress, $ 71.54, Amazon BUY NOW Kelly returned to the Live scene after spending several weeks on vacation with her family. The style star and her husband Mark Consuelos checked into their vacation home in the Hamptons and were joined by their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. MORE: Kerry Washington Turns Heads In A Dreamy Summer Dress Kelly Ripa Would Love After making her debut on the series, the former All My Children actress shared a stunning beach photo that showed the sun setting over the ocean, with her two sons Michael and Joaquin standing in the foreground and beaming smiles. . Kelly spent weeks vacationing in the Hamptons with her family at their home “Tbt at the start of summer,” the star wrote in the caption. Mark was one of the first to comment on the post with two love heart emojis, while other fans commented on how grown-up they both looked. RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Breathtaking Beach Photo During Family Vacation Before Bittersweet Step Involving Son “One is your clone and the other is Mark’s,” one wrote, while another commented: “This could be used as a travel photo! Good!” A third added: “Aww mini Kelly and mini Mark. Can’t believe summer is almost over now!” We can’t believe it either – and we’ll be keeping an eye on Kelly for more inspiration for transitional pieces to add to our wardrobes for fall. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

