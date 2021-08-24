Valentino stores in New York, Paris hit by thieves – WWD

It has been a difficult few days for Valentino.

The company’s Episode store in SoHo was the scene of an armed robbery on Friday. According to the company, three men entered the store at 135 Spring Street and took several Valentino Garavani Roman Stud handbags valued at nearly $ 20,000, but were apprehended by local police.

According to Sgt. Edward Riley, spokesperson for the New York Police Department, at around 6:41 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call regarding a theft inside the Valentino store. Upon arrival, a 33-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman said three male suspects had removed several items valued at approximately $ 18,900. As they fled the scene, they pushed two employees aside, causing them to fall to the ground. One of the suspects dropped a black gun and then picked it up. The suspects fled the scene in a black Range Rover. The suspects were apprehended after canvassing and the stolen goods were recovered.

The suspects who were arrested were Jayshawn Brayboy, a 20-year-old from Brooklyn, Shemar Miller, a 21-year-old from Brooklyn and an unidentified 17-year-old. They have all been charged with theft.

The next day at the Valentino Saint Honoré Boutique located at 273 rue Saint Honoré in Paris, a similar robbery took place. Thieves also broke into this store in the early hours of the morning and fled with Valentino Garavani Roman Stud handbags and the new Rockstud Alcove handbag worth around 100,000 euros. These suspects have not been apprehended and the investigation is still ongoing.

In both locations, the company said Valentino “is improving security protocols and procedures to keep his community and its creations safe.” The luxury house declined to comment further on the incidents.