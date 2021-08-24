Nordstrom’s $ 69 exercise dress is sure to become a sold-out style

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas bulletin!

The Zella Studio Lite Active Raceback Dress is quickly becoming a favorite with Nordstrom fans.

Curious about the latest craze that is invading the world of sportswear? Meet the sports dress.

First popularized by the athleisure brand Outside voice in 2018, many retailers started offering their own take on a sport-chic dress that does it all.

Nordstrom’s in-house sportswear brand, Zella is the latest brand to come up with its own take on sportswear and streetwear styling, and expected it to be a sold-out style in the weeks to come.

Studio Lite Active racerback dress. Image via Nordstrom.

TO BUY : Nordstrom, $ 69

This breathable A-line dress works just as well during a light workout as it does on runs around town and features a scoop neckline and sporty racerback details.

A built-in bra means you can easily slip on this dress and pair it with a sports bra for extra support. It also features perforated detailing along the hem for an airy, eye-catching and functional feel.

Available in three colors (black, coral and moss green), the dress is available in sizes XS to XL.

Best dress ever!

Although this dress has received few customer reviews so far, it is already winning over buyers with its perfect fit. A five-star reviewer even called it the best dress ever.

This dress is the most flattering dress I own. The length is a few inches above my knee, not too long, they wrote. It is unlike any material I own, it does not stick, falls well and seems to wick moisture or dry out quickly on hot summer days. Consider purchasing this dress in another color.

I have wide shoulders and wear a 38D bra … This dress creates a fitted top and a cute A-line skirt and it fits me really well. I try to be happy regardless of my size, and this dress gives me confidence. Can’t wait to rock him at the beach, wrote another.

Some buyers have warned that this dress is slightly narrow across the torso, so if you have a larger chest, you can opt for a size up for a more comfortable fit.

I wanted to love this dress so much and got two sizes but unfortunately returned both. Nice material and details but cut too narrow in the middle, reads a review. I’m a 34A, small chest and flat stomach but muscular / athletic in shape and it was unfortunately too tight. The skirt part was cute and a good length (not too short).

Final verdict

As a comfortable and stylish way to incorporate new sportswear into your wardrobe, the Studio Lite Active Racerback Dress is a staple of the season. This on-trend style is already appealing to Nordstrom buyers, and is almost sold out on Nordstrom Canada website.

If you are planning to try out this exercise outfit on your own, you might want to pick one up before it goes away.

