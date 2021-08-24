Fashion
The biggest menswear trends of 2021 according to designer Ilaria Urbinati
What is the trend in the world of menswear for fall 2021? It can be difficult to keep track of styles inside and out, especially compared to the over-the-top nature of women’s fashion. Masculine styling is all about the little details and touches that make an outfit great, so to better understand the menswear landscape, I reached out to a celebrity stylist. Ilaria Urbinati.
Ilaria is one of the most prominent menswear stylists, working with famous clients such as Tom Hiddleston, Rami Malek and Dwayne Johnson, to name a few. She has been repeatedly named one of the most powerful stylists in the world by Hollywood journalist and recently recognized as Curator of the Year at the Daily Front Row Awards, and her work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Lounge. She even runs her own men’s lifestyle website, LEOedit.com, where she shares style, travel, fitness and lifestyle inspiration for men.
Naturally, there is no one better to share what will be the biggest trends in menswear this season. According to Ilaria, here are the 5 biggest men’s fashion trends this fall:
- High waist pleated pants carrot-shaped or wide-legged.
- Primary colors: bright blue, bright red, bright yellow, mixed with black and white. Lots of color blocking.
- A lot of leather.
- Bold and printed knits.
- Sweater vests.
SARAH BOYD: How can men incorporate these trends into their fall wardrobe?
ILARIA URBINATI: Cardigans are going to look funny and cheesy to some guys, but in reality they look smart like the British say. I think the oversized models seen on some of the men’s runways are unrealistic for everyday life, but a nice regular fit model on a button and pants looks amazing.
High waisted pants have been my favorite for a while now, and they’ve really taken over now. Every man needs it in his closet. If you’re not ready to ditch the slimmer cuts, get some cute tapered pleated pants and pull on a small, skinny belt with them. the Saint Laurent. But most of the guys I find are very happy to step away from skinny pants.
Primary colors: the best trend that can happen like EVERYONE, and I mean EVERYONE looks good in red or blue. Don’t even try to argue this with me. You don’t need the head-to-toe tonal look, just a nice pop. A blue sweater with a white button placket and black pants will look great. A simple red sweater is always stylish with black or brown pants, or even just thrown over jeans. Yellow is a harder color but looks great when removed. You just have to find the right shade for your skin tone. If you’re not ready to try bright colors, maybe just try a fun touch on a shoe or your wallet. If you are daring, opt for pants in bright and bold colors. A no-brainer is a bomber jacket in a bold color.
Bold designs: these are even easier to wear over a knit. A cool, slightly grunge style sweater in a bold pattern the Prada is awesome. Just channel a little Cobain and you won’t feel too weird about it.
Leather is the most difficult to incorporate and realistically only for the brave of fashion. If you’re up for it, a leather trench or coat is just stunning, and maybe avoid wearing all black so no one asks you how much the clothes cost in The matrix.
SB: What trends are you eager to bring to the red carpet?
IU: Vests, pops of color, and high-waisted pleated pants until my face was blue.
SB: What styles are disappearing?
IU: Oh, just burn your right skinny pants already; no one wants to see them anymore. On a suit, if you’re just the guy with the wider leg, go SLIM, not skinny, or for a more tapered style with the volume mostly on the top. This is one of my favorite looks and I will often ask my tailor to do this over pants for red carpet clients.
SB: What classic style tips do you use with your clients that every man should learn?
IU: Today I like to pull the pants up a little higher. I don’t like low waist dress pants; it’s really starting to look too office-like. So I try to dig up some high waisted pants and then I’m going to pull them up a bit, belt or trim the waist to keep it in place … sometimes I’ll even drop the crotch onto the pants if I have to. last thing is not considered a classic trick), and often times I slim the ankle or even slim the calf a bit to make them more realistic pants to wear. Unless you’re tall enough, the wide look all the way down is harder to achieve. Then I put in absolutely everything, even the knits.
You can read more about Ilaria Urbinati and get more inspiration from her on her website. LEOedit.com.
