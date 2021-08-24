Why do couples, like Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, often dress the same? Experts say it’s related to how happy you are in your relationship

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde wear matching outfits during an outing in Los Angeles earlier this month. (Photo: grid)

When Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dated recently, the couple were pictured wearing similar outfits with white t-shirts, ripped jeans and sneakers. Shortly after the paparazzi photos appeared, internet headlines were all about their “twinning” moment.

They are far from the only couple who have been called up for pairing. For years, fans have lovingly trolled celebrities like Brad Pitt, who has an impressive record of reflecting the women he’s dating, right down to their ensemble and hairstyle, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak, Pauletta and Denzel Washington, and many others have faced similar allegations.

But coordinating couples is far from a simple Hollywood event. There are a lot of pairs who look alike and dress strangely, especially as their relationship continues, whether it is expressed in their mood, their fashion and care choices, or even the way they look. they smile, laugh, frown, walk into a room or speak, matching each other’s vocal tone and cadence.

But were their choices conscious or unconscious? What is behind this kind of phenomenon? And how common is this? These are the biggest questions scientists (and fans) want to know.

Brad Pitt with exes Gwyneth Paltrow (left) and Jennifer Aniston (right). (Photo: Getty Images)

Aurore Karen, fashion psychologist and author of Dress up your best life, explains that reflecting your partner’s fashion choices is linked to a heightened sense of empathy and means a high level of happiness and content in a relationship.

“I’ve seen a lot of couples dress the same and even dress their kids like them,” Karen told Yahoo Life. “Research has [shown] that similar personalities are the reason people can be attracted to each other, so if I just relate that to some form of dress, I will correlate them with a high degree of happiness. “

Does that mean guys like Pitt and Styles are just such sensitive souls? May be.

“There is definitely a correlation there,” says Karen. “The mirror of a conversation shows that you are both on the same wavelength. You vibrate on the same frequency. You know, they cross your legs and you cross your legs; they move to the left and you. you move to the left. In terms of fashion, reflected in dress code, there is certainly a correlation [with highly sensitive people]. “

It is important to note that when a person regularly changes themselves, tastes and opinions about fashion to please their partner, it can be considered unhealthy. It’s something she calls “the situational fashion code change.”

“It’s when you alternate between different styles, depending on your cultural or social situation,” says Karen. “You can dress a certain way with one group or in one setting, and a different way in another. So basically, from a fashion and congruence standpoint, it gets unhealthy when you don’t. You are not your ideal self. When everything in your closet is centered around your partner or when you put their emotions or needs before your own, you neglect yourself. “

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak pictured in 2015 (Photo: AP Images)

Jaime Bronstein, relationship therapist and coach, agrees, adding that these types of scenarios aren’t just for young lovers, but can “happen at any age.”

“I’ve seen clients in their 20s to 60s or 70s where people get lost in their relationships,” Bronstein tells Yahoo Life. “There are tradeoffs in a relationship, but if you find yourself sacrificing, it’s not good.”

“Sometimes couples do it randomly and it’s not on purpose. It just shows how united they are,” she continues, adding that her own parents recently celebrated their 50th birthday and still hang out at each other. dress the same “all the time”.

“In general, I think it’s a very cute and playful thing,” she says. “I think it sends a message of ‘We’re a strong, bonded couple and we love to have fun and we’re not boring.’ I think if you do it in a classy way, not in a cheesy way, then that can be cool. It also sends a message saying: We are linked. We are one. We are a united team. “But also , like, without hands [to onlookers]. ‘”