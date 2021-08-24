Fashionably Lane: A guide to the fashion of the day from the game Virginia Tech

Life in sweatpants was certainly sweet last year, but the students at Virginia Tech are eager to dress in their best Saturday and return to the sidelines this fall. The return to Virginia Tech football is almost here, and students will not only jump on Enter Sandman, but also the chance to show off their style. As Virginia Tech welcomes students from across the country and beyond, each student brings a piece of their personal style to the game. Decked out in burnt orange and Chicago brown, students are sure to make a triumphant return to the game. Lane Stadium. Here’s the complete guide to match day fashion this coming season.

The classics

No matter the year, college football retains the fashion staples of the hatchback. These items are generally straightforward and not overly detailed, making them great for mixing and matching. Here are three classic examples:

Jerseys

This one is obvious but inescapable. Anyone can wear a match day jersey to show their mind in the most comfortable way possible.

One of the most iconic game day basics for Virginia Tech is undoubtedly denim shorts and an oversized football shirt, said Jessica Church, a sophomore major in marketing management.

In addition, the jerseys are a versatile garment for the tailgate. Dress them up in the warmer months by folding them up like crop tops or wearing them as an oversized dress, or layering them over sweatshirts when the weather gets colder. Although they can be expensive, jerseys are a investment worthy of the name for any Virginia Tech student who plans to get the most out of it for years to come.

Striped overalls

Although not quite straightforward, this brown and orange striped overalls are spotted at least once in each match. The ostentatiousness of these makes for an easy-to-slip hatchback outfit and the whole outfit is ready to go. These overalls are sure to make you stand out from the crowd, even on Center Street.

Winter accessories and sweatshirts

The Virginia Tech football season begins in the heat of summer and ends with freezing winds. Stocking up on crop tops and shorts is fun, but it’s important to have pieces that will wrap you around as well. The solution to spice up your winter looks are accessories. Bucket hats, scarves, fun shoes, colorful sunglasses, and face paint are great for dressing up an outfit in hot and cold weather.

Plus, a sweatshirt is a game day staple and a Virginia Tech student staple for transforming your game day outfits from drab to fab in below 50 degrees.

When it’s cold, you’ll want to stay warm, so cute orange or brown sweaters, especially fluffy sweaters, add to the fit, said Frannie Simkins, a psychology student.

Layer your sweatshirt over a turtleneck or under a jersey and you can’t go wrong.

Incoming trends

For those who want to get away from the basics, here are the new trends and other ways to stay ahead of the game:

Yallternative and Y2K aesthetics

Although the term yallternative was not introduced in Merriam-Webster, it is a rising trend in addition to fashion looks inspired by the early 2000s. The yallternative aesthetic originated on TikTok and is described to appeal to people who appreciate the music, art, style and heart that put the yall in yallternative, but with more rock, mainstream and Y2K influences, according to Vice and Young Hollywood.

Y2K and big jewelry / accessories have been in for a while, so we’ll probably see more hipster jeans and corsets with chunky sunglasses, Simkins said. Plus, we’ll definitely see more cowboy boots. Every girl will wear dresses with trendy cowboy boots, not in the country.

While we don’t know how long these trends will last, they fit in well with Virginia Tech’s hip Southern culture.

Cowboy boots

This brings us to the next trend: cowboy boots. While the concept of cowboy boots is not new, they will be given a new connotation with the aforementioned year 2000 and alternative aesthetics on the rise. Typically considered a very country pair of athletic shoes, cowboy boots will find a wider audience when paired with more on-trend pieces such as low waist bottoms, mini dresses, or crop tops.

Interesting stockings

In a sea of ​​denim shorts and mom jeans, fun bottoms are a great way to spice up and stand out in your tailgate outfit. Last summer saw a lot of noon and mini skirts, which will surely end up in the stands at the start of the football season.

I suggest pairing biker shorts with painted jerseys or pants with a solid brown or orange top, said Lucia Arevalo, a junior who studies food science and agribusiness.

Ultimately, the best hatchback outfits are the ones worn with confidence. Arevalo has some tips for choosing outfits.

Comfort is the key. If you have to keep adjusting your outfit, you won’t be having fun in the games, Arevalo said.

Whether you go for a homemade ensemble, striped overalls, or a basic jersey with shorts, an outfit that you are comfortable and eager to wear is best.

Church also noted how college students can still maintain a classic game day look.

There’s no better way to show your support for the Hokies than by wearing the iconic color combo, Church said.

On match day, don’t forget to pull out your brown and orange gear, Hokies, and start jumping!