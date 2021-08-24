Fashion Tech closeness dress gets bigger when someone gets too close





In a world where social distancing is the “new normal,” it can be frustrating (and potentially dangerous) when others ignore the rules. But protecting personal space is an issue that many people face every day, with or without a pandemic. This is why the Dutch designer of FashionTech Anouk Wipprecht created the Proximity dress. The futuristic garment has a thermal sensor that triggers the expansion of the silhouette and creates a physical barrier between the wearer and anyone who gets too close. The dress features a 3D printed resin collar that holds the thermal sensor. When it detects strangers in the intimate, personal, social and public space around the wearer, the dress stretches sideways using an integrated robotic 3D printed hip mechanism. Since the fabric of the dress is soft and netting like, it will not hurt those it touches. It just gives a little nudge (and a reminder) to take a step back. In addition, Wipprecht’s sensors make virtually no noise and cannot record any imaging video, allowing the public to remain anonymous. Wipprecht Proximity dress is not the first of his creations to explore the protection of personal space. The designer previously created the robotics Spider robe, where sensors triggered the movement of the spider-shaped arms on the dress. The two Spider robe and the Proximity dress are inspired by the proxemics theory of the American anthropologist Edward T. Hall. He studied the human use of space in the context of culture. Wipprecht said, “While Hall had to measure the space between people using a wooden stick, I have been working since 2007 to translate these concepts into the digital realm, in order to measure the spaces between people up to a distance. 25 feet. “ Check Proximity dress below and check out more fascinating Wipprecht fashion tech designs on her website and Instagram. FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht created the Proximity dress, a futuristic garment with a sensor that triggers the silhouette to expand and protect the wearer’s personal space. Wipprecht also created the Spider robe, where sensors trigger spider-shaped arms to move around and scare anyone who gets too close. Anouk Wipprecht: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Vimeo

Anouk Wipprecht: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Vimeo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mymodernmet.com/proximity-dress-anouk-wipprecht/

