X-Men just sent a decades-old mutant into his first battle

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Marauders # 23, on sale now from Marvel.
The Marvel Universe is filled with many mutants, like the X-Men, who use their powers in more offensive and combative ways. There are, however, mutants who choose to live differently, away from the excitement and danger of superhero teams like the X-Men. But in Marauders# 23, by Gerry Duggan, Ivan Fiorelli, Rain Beredo and Cory Petit of VC, one of those mutants, Jumbo Carnation, has just completed his first official field mission.
Jumbo Carnation was introduced in 2003New X-Men# 134, by Grant Morrison, Keron Grant, Norm Rapmund, Chris Chuckry, Richard Starking and Saida Temofonte. Jumbo was very different from most Marvel mutants, using his gifts as a fashion designer and entrepreneur rather than a superhero or villain. Given his particular area of expertise, Jumbo has had a great influence on the growing mutant community and culture, becoming a minor celebrity within the Marvel Universe. As a resident of Mutant Town in New York City, Jumbo symbolized the lives of many mutants who lived outside of the X-Men circle. Upon his death, Jumbo became a martyr to the mutant community, remembered more for his contributions to the mutant culture than for all the spectacular battles he fought.
However, Marauders The number 23 makes it clear that Jumbo has never stayed away from the field for lack of skill, as he beats his opponents who undermine him.
When Jumbo returned to Krakoa in the 2020sMarauders# 7, by Gerry Duggan, Stefano Caselli, Edgar Delgado and Cory Petit of VC, he continued to pursue fashion. Emma Frost has personally chosen Jumbo as the fashion designer for the Hellfire Trading Company. Jumbo’s biggest achievement recently has been designing numerous outfits for the Hellfire Gala.
Marauders# 23 turns things around, sending Jumbo into the field with quite a bit of success. Jumbo is accompanying the rest of the Marauders to the UK, so they can save a warehouse full of Krakoen drugs from some local gangs and the Reavers. Opponents of the Marauders initially scoff at the idea of fighting Jumbo, considering his job as a fashion designer. Of course, underestimating Jumbo turns out to be a big mistake on the part of the Reavers. Jumbo uses his great strength to lift one of his enemies above his head, before slamming him to the ground and stomping on him.
With multiple arms, hardened Teflon skin, and immense strength, Jumbo Carnation is a bigger threat than he realizes. When the Reavers attempt to burn Jumbo alive, his skin allows him to easily survive the experience. This only angered Jumbo, allowing him to demolish his opponents before his embers went out.
Even though Jumbo Carnation has never been a great fighter before, this issue shows just how formidable an opponent he can be. It looks like Jumbo could even officially become one of the Marauders, in one way or another.
Jumbo is certainly an important figure for using his powers and abilities outside of the battlefield. Jumbo’s skills demonstrate how vast and diverse the experience of mutants can be. Even so, there’s no reason he couldn’t occasionally go out into the field with the Marauders while continuing his fashion job.
Jumbo has worked closely with the Hellfire Trading Company anyway, giving him a close bond with the team. By going into the field, Jumbo could further explore his mutant gifts and give the Marauders a helping hand.
