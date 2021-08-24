Fashion
Thandiwe Newton, Jhene Aiko, Rihanna and more of the best dressed stars
The last moments of summer offer one last chance to experiment with seasonal trends, and last week the celebrities indulged in looks designed for the warmer weather. Let them shine in tropical patterns like Minnie Driver (her Johanna Ortiz palm print shift dress stood out when the actress visitedJimmy Kimmel Live), unveiled their midriffs the Lorde (she rocked the Good Morning Americas summer concert series in Christopher Esber’s sunny separations), the stars kept the vibe light, bright and festive.
At the Hollywood premiere ofReminiscence, Thandiwe Newton and her daughter Nico Parker dazzled in contrasting versions of the essential look of the week. Newton went haute couture in a canary yellow fringed number from Atelier Versaces’ fall / winter 2020 collection. The jaw-dropping gown had all the pomp and intricate detail that Donatellas’ designs are known for, but her unique combination of short skirt and long yellow tulle train added new verve. As her mother grew glamorous, Parker opted for pieces that reflected her youthful freshness. In a remixed brocade mini dress and matching leggings from the 2022 collection of Italian houses, Parker offered a playful and appropriate version of Gen Z of the Versace signatures.
Even the celebrities outside of the service kept it short and sweet. To make her run every night at Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna opted for the simplicity of a cream Miu Miu slip dress accented with layers of Dior crystal necklaces and a dazzling clutch. . Between interviews and TV appearances to promote his film,Flag daywith Father Sean, Dylan Penn wore one of the Valentinos minidresses that grazed the thighs. All black with a sheer beaded mesh top that went perfectly from day to night, the look was a stylish choice worthy of a rising star.
Even those who avoided bright colors and short skirts found a way to create a summery vibe. At the premiere of Last MarvelsShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ring of Tens, Jhen Aiko arrived in the light haute couture of Iris van Herpens. Hand-embroidered with crepe de chine panels and pleats, the Aikos Gaia dress featured a gradient from white to cream. An ethereal fashion interlude on a night of cinematic fantasy, it was a perfect choice.
