8 men’s denim shorts that prove jorts can be trendy

With bucket hats, cargo pants and Birkenstock sandals cementing their place in the closets of millennial and millennial male consumers, it’s no surprise that the must-have Dadcore – the denim shorts – is also back.

While this is a relic of the early ’90s, the latest styles from mainstream and designer brands build on today’s demand for durable denim and size inclusivity.

From tight to comfortable, here are eight ways to try on shorts this summer.

Cos

Featuring a washed black wash and cut above the knee, these Cos denim shorts are about as stylish as they get. They are also sustainably made from recycled cotton and free from metal rivets for easy recycling.

Express

With a skinny fit and rolled up cuff, this style from Express showcases just enough leg for all the summer outings you have planned this year. Pair it with a fitted t-shirt for a relaxed look.

Balenciaga

Invest in designer pants to make sure you’re wearing a trendy pair. With a bright blue fly that proudly sports the Balenciaga B, this style is likely to grab attention.

Levi’s

Keep it simple with a light wash and slim fit like what’s featured in this pair from Levi’s. The perfect start to jorts, the crop hits just the knee and includes a touch of stretch.

Asos design

Available in extended sizes, this pair from Asos Design features a flattering fit for all body types. The stretchy composition and rolled up cuff help showcase all of your best attributes.

DXL

With a dark wash and a straight fit, these denim shorts from DXL are suitable for any summer party. The style is available in sizes 40-62 and comes in a range of light and dark colors.

PRPS

White denim is a perfect option for hot weather. PRPS made them a pair with a slightly distressed effect and a frayed hem for a bolder look. This model is available in sizes 28-44.

Mango

Stay comfortable in these Mango denim shorts, which feature a loose fit and an elasticated drawstring waist. Pair it with a similarly colored denim shirt for a summery take on a Canadian tuxedo.