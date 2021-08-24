Brookings register | Brookings County 4-H Fashion Review Contest Held





BROOKINGS – The Brookings County 4-H Fashion Revue contest was held July 28 at the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center. Youth select or build up to two outfits, then model them in an interview with a pair of judges. They are given a ribbon placement based on the care taken in selecting or building an ensemble, their knowledge of outfits, their presentation and modeling skills. A Top Model Award is given to one member of each age group, and one participant receives the Overall Constructed Outfit Award. The winners are marked with an asterisk below. Photos of the candidates will be available on the SDSU Extension – Brookings County 4-H Facebook page. The Fashion Revue Awards are sponsored by Laurie Tangen of Bruce, Gina VanderWal of the Volga Association of Sewing and Design Professionals and Gaylinn Eckman of Bruce, in memory of Blanche DeBoer. The following members received purple ribbons: Beginner Division Gilkerson again, Brookings Bailey Gjernes, Brookings Claire Ulvestad, Brookings (2) Elin Cowan, Volga (2) Isabelle Weinkauf, Volga (2) Jodi Callesen, Estelline Matilynn Jaquet, Volga Ryder Ford, Bruce Tosten Dating in Tangen, Bruce * Sophia Hansen, Bruce (2) (Beginner Top Model) Junior division * Aubrey Underwood, Brookings (Global construction price) Emma Hansen, Bruce (2) Grace VanderWal, Volga Jade Callesen, Estelline Jillian Olson, Volga Kassandra Pickard, Brookings Talissa Tangen, Bruce Zoey Ford, Bruce * Quinn Ulvestad, Brookings (2) (Junior top model) Senior Division Brinleigh Mack, Brookings Elizabeth Shultz, Bruce Lynn Foster, Brookings Paige Foster, Brookings (2) * Emily Robbins, Aurore (2) (Senior Top Model)

