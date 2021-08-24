Love Island’s Lillie Haynes turns heads in barely there dress after Millie and Liam’s love triangle drama

She ruffled feathers in the Love Island villa and Lillie Haynes turned heads as she enjoyed a night out in Manchester.

Lillie popped flashes as she walked into town in a barely visible black dress.

The reality TV star, who arrived like a ‘bomb’ during the infamous Casa Amor challenge on the ITV2 dating show, paired her eye-catching number with a pair of gold strappy sandals and a micro bag.

Blonde beauty Lillie sparked controversy when she embarked on what appeared to be a budding romance with Liam Reardon.







(Photo: Stephen Farrell)



Liam, who was on a boys’ vacation at Casa Amor, the show’s neighboring villa, was happily dating Millie Court.

Liam and Lillie kissed but he decided to stay with Millie and come back alone from Casa Amor.

Millie, who was unaware of his betrayal and had remained loyal to her man, was delighted to see him.







(Photo: Stephen Farrell)



Thus, the jaws fell on dramatic scenes when the bombs leaving Casa Amor were introduced into the main house.

Lillie stepped forward and let out the truth about what they had done.

Then, in another Love Island twist, Millie found herself facing her romantic rival for a drink outside the TV villa as Lillie cleared the air.







(Image: ITV / REX / Shutterstock)



Liam has since worked hard to regain Millie’s trust.

After taking things slow, they came back stronger to become one of the strongest couples on the show.

Liam dropped the ‘L’ word and admitted that he loved Millie as she showed off her musical talents by playing an Ed Sheeran ballad on a keyboard at a talent party.

And his dad Paul said he was screaming on TV because his son was cheating on Millie.

Tonight, after eight weeks in Mallorca, they will take part in the final with the aim of winning the prize of 50,000 with Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank.

Intern accountant Lillie appears to have put the love triangle drama behind her as she walked hand-in-hand with fellow Casa Amor “bombshell” Jack Barlow.

Racing driver Jack was one of six new boys who moved into the main villa with the girls while the boys were away.

The two were all smiles when they arrived for a star-studded event at Peter Street Kitchen.





Jack cut a dapper figure in skinny gray jeans and a black shirt.

The party was hosted by The Social PR, organized in association with Manchester fashion label Couture Club, and saw an exclusive live performance by Liverpool boy band Mic Lowry.

Other famous faces in attendance included Manchester City stars Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey, Love Island’s Hayley Hughes, Ellie Brown and Lillie Haynes and former Corrie star Ryan Thomas and her former brother. Emmerdale star Adam Thomas to support his brother Scott who is the founder of The Social PR.