How ‘Halston’ star Ewan McGregor embodied the historic fashion icon – deadline

Ewan McGregor got some of the best reviews of his long career – and an Emmy nomination – for his starring role in Halston, Netflix’s limited series about the famous American fashion designer. The Scottish actor got into the preparations for the show, even going so far as to learn how to sew. Given this incident, it may be fortunate that McGregor was not called upon to conceive Halston costumes – which were left in the able hands of Jeriana San Juan, who is also an Emmy nominee.

DEADLINE: It must have been delicious to represent Halston, because he was so talented and stylish, and he could also be so mean to people around him.

Related story “Halston” star Ewan McGregor, cast and creative team tell the truth about the fashion designer, his relationship with Liza and his rise and fall – Virtual Screening Series Deadline

Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix



EWAN MCGREGOR: He was an incredible character to play. Absolutely wonderful to play. He really was. And I really loved working with [director] Dan Minahan on the series. A brilliant leader. He had a good tone and a great eye. And he was able, especially during Covid, to bring a New York of the 60s and 70s to life, against all odds, really, because we were filming from January to March. [2020] in New York, then we were closed, then came back later from September to December with the Covid peak in New York. So, it was very difficult to shoot, and the people from Covid at the Netflix production were amazing and kept us all safe. But it was a tall order to do so.

DEADLINE: How did you get find the character to the point that you could play as Halston so comfortably on screen?

MCGREGOR: I watched a lot of interviews from him. I read a lot about him in the books. I spoke to his friends who survived, although there really aren’t many left. And I just tried to get a feel for who he was. And then of course I worked with Dan on it, and I worked with Jeriana, the costume designer, on her look and her clothes, and all of that is instructive. And there’s a lot of Halston footage as well. He loved to photograph his world. He loved to photograph his workshop and he loved people to see him design and adjust. And so, I watched a lot of this stuff and then I tried to become him.

I have done this several times, playing people who have lived. And I have benefited so much from the photographs. I have always found them to be very revealing. And especially the photographs of Halston. And that’s really how I got involved in the project anyway, because I met Dan and he showed me these amazing big enlarged photos of Halston… I didn’t know who he was. I did not know this man. But there was something about him in those photographs, where I knew I had to play it. There’s that kind of steel in his eyes. And you could see how he wanted us to see him, almost. There is a very “nastiness” in the way he stands – that’s not a word – but he almost strikes a pose. Beautifully so.

Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix



DEADLINE: One of the things you capture is Halston’s walk, how gracefully he moved through the air.

MCGREGOR: He didn’t walk like me, so I had to walk like him. If you are playing against someone who has been alive, who is loved and respected, you have a huge responsibility to do it well. And that’s all of him, it’s all of him. And I never met him. And I don’t know if I understood it correctly. But I felt like I had him as good as I wanted him to be. I guess working with Dan and working with Ryan [Murphy’s] scripts, we are trying to show the life of a man. And you don’t show his whole life, but sort of the strengths, if you will, or the weaknesses sometimes. Just to represent him to the public so that people can get a sense of who this man was: people who know who he was and people who have no idea, like me.

DEADLINE: there is a pivot moment in the first episode where you, as Halston, look in the mirror and suddenly slick your hair back. And then you put the black turtleneck over your head, and you become the Halston people who then got to know.

MCGREGOR: Yes. It’s cool, that kind of character achievement, if you will. It’s interesting, the idea of ​​someone adopting a character… I think he organized himself, but at the same time, I think that in itself suggests that there is a fallacy in him. . And I don’t think there was. I think that’s who he was. He had to create himself to become what he was really meant to be. Because I don’t think it sounded wrong to him. I think he just thought that was exactly who he was, that great voice and that elegant life. Everything had to be grand and fabulous.

DEADLINE: Were there any particular scenes that you enjoyed? One of them that stood out to me was when Halston worked with Adele, played by Vera Farmiga, the woman who helped him formulate the aroma of his signature scent.

MCGREGOR: I loved working with Vera because she came for this very important story. And that was a big part of Halston’s success, that scent. And he was absolutely involved in its creation. Like all his creations, he wouldn’t delegate anything. He couldn’t put his name on something he hadn’t created himself. He just wouldn’t. So he got that far, and the scent took an awfully long time to make because of it. And also, he had these fights with his followers over the shape of the bottle, and he was adamant about it, even though the bottle was very difficult to make and difficult to produce. And he was just such a great creator that he didn’t want it to be any other way. And then it was one of the best-selling perfumes in the world of all time. He was right about it all.

Look, I have a lot of favorite scenes. Because I liked working with all these different actors. I loved working with David (Pittu) who was playing [fashion illustrator] Joe Eula. And I think some of the scenes are really good acting scenes, there’s a great drama in them. And then there’s a horrible scene I played with him where Halston breaks up with him. And he was just awful to him. Halston was so sharp and cruel. And it was a great scene to play for two because it was really painful, very upsetting to play that scene. And David, the way he played, it was so beautiful that I felt like I had really hurt him. And I liked playing all the scenes with Liza (Krysta Rodriguez). There is a very special nature in their friendship, with Halston and Liza Minnelli. And it’s one of the great friendships of all time. I really believe it.

DEADLINE: One of the striking things, for me, about the show was how candidly it portrayed Halston’s sexuality, including scenes of him having sex with various male partners. You seemed to play these moments without any embarrassment or disgust. You do what the role and the situation demands.

MCGREGOR: Well, it’s just love, you know? It’s no different for me. The feelings behind it are no different whether you are straight or gay. So, I don’t feel like there is anything to be disgusted with. It’s just the love and exploration of a character’s love and sex life. And it wasn’t necessarily the same with Halston. I think he had a very separate sex life, which was devoid of romance. And then there were his loves. That’s all that makes it up. The weird thing about it, I guess, was that he was very private about it. And talking to a lot of people who knew him, they were all saying that in the early years before Studio 54, he would go out to dinner and disappear around 10pm. He wanted to leave early, because he would come home, and he would sleep with rental boys in his apartment. He always called someone and they came to make love. And they would go, and he would fall asleep. But it was very private. And I knew he was very private about it. And then to show it to us on the show, I wonder if there was a slight betrayal of him. He was private about it, and here I am showing this side of him. But I think it probably wouldn’t have bothered him. In today’s society, he probably would have thought that was pretty funny, maybe. Pretty amusing.

DEADLINE: Halston is nominated for five Emmy Awards, including production design, period costume, makeup, music supervision, and your performance. What is Emmy does recognition mean to you?

Ewan McGregor is featured in the Emmy Nominees print issue of Deadline with MJ Rodriguez on the cover. Click here to read the digital edition.



MCGREGOR: It’s very nice. I am really delighted with it. It was a total surprise and I was very happy about it. And I absolutely think of that as a nomination for me and Dan, which wasn’t recognized, which is a shame, given that I was, and the design was, and the costumes were, and the makeup was. That someone who was in charge of all these things was not [nominated] is a shame. So for me it’s definitely a nomination for me and Dan, because we’re real partners. We were involved. And he worked on it with [EP] Christine Vachon for 20, 30 years. But when he hired me a few years ago, we went through a few iterations of writing, and it was a real partnership. So, it’s good that he’s recognized. And that’s good for Halston. I am really proud for him. Because I didn’t know anything about Halston, and there are a lot of people my generation or younger who might not know it. And those who knew him, it might be good to remember those times and remember him for the pioneer he was. I think he would be pretty happy. I often imagined, when I was on set, that he was standing with Dan on the monitor, that he would just be thrilled, that he would have such a good time with us, recreating his life on film. I think he would probably really like that.