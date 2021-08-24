From Lemaire to Love Island: Brett Staniland talks about his villa wardrobe





Most iTV fans hit a reality dating series Island of love are tuned in to the drama, the tension, and of course, the promise that competing singles actually find love. Fashion, while exuberant and expressive, is usually not one of the reasons to check in every week. Model and fashion expert Brett Staniland turned the story around, bringing a suitcase of camp shirts, loose pants and kicks from Casablanca to the villa when he appeared as a contestant in the seventh season of the emissions. Although he only lasted a handful of episodes, his fashion sense contrasted sharply with the tight, bro-y looks that define Island of love menswearaInstead of Boohoo Men, he packed Lemaire. Stanilands’ trendy men’s clothing didn’t always translate to the publica spectator Noticed about his Katharine Hamnett jacket and fisherman sandals, did Brett dress in the dark tonight? Here, Staniland shares the ins and outs of his Island of love style and what a couple he’s looking for in the final tonight. Steff Yotka: Why did you want to be sure Island of love? Were you surprised, excited or afraid to be selected? Brett Staniland: I did the show for real reasons, and it was to find love! I was hoping to deliver something different from the usual archetypal men on the show in terms of masculinity, as well as a slightly more educated person on the show. I was really excited to be selected. There was still a lot of uncertainty about the circumstances surrounding entering the villa, and you are never fully confirmed until you step foot inside, so it was truly a trying process. for the nerves. Recoupling on my first full day was very intense. Priya helped calm my nerves that night for sure! How did you design your wardrobe? I tried to plan ahead so I got resort clothes ready for the day. I had a few pieces of Orlebar Brownpolos, a terrycloth shirt, a silk resort shirt and swim shorts as well as seersucker swim shorts from Hemingsworth. For the evenings I took mostly shirts, some from Lemaire, Nanushka, King & Tuckfield and SamsoeSamsoe, but annoyingly I couldn’t wear some of them because they flashed the cameras. I managed to wear a few, including one from Riley Studio and T-shirts from Asket. The white denim jacket that I let Teddy wear and left is from the Katharine Hamnett Reimagine collection with Patrick McDowell. Teddy wanted to buy it from me, but there was no way! I was wearing wide nutmeg tailored pants from Nanushka and a few other pieces from French couture label De Fursac. The sneakers were New Balance x Casablanca and the burgundy loafers and famous suede sandals were from Churchs.

