the hashtag that shows that fast fashion is alive and well

Often singled out for its harmful effects on the environment, fast fashion is trying to reduce its impact with numerous initiatives involving capsules with more sustainable production. Is it a real commitment to the cause or to greenwashing? Everyone has their own opinion on the matter, but one thing seems certain, Gen Z is not about to give up this so-called throwaway fad, as evidenced by one of the latest hashtags ferociously trending on TikTok: #BamaRush.

Times are tough for many in fast fashion, where opaque production lines and the environmental impact of some brands raise questions and draw criticism across the world. And not much seems to change despite the deployment of various initiatives aimed at reversing the trend, or at least reducing the negative effects of such production processes. More sustainable materials, recycling, local manufacture… do they have a real effect? Disposable or ephemeral fashion, depending on the situation, continues to attract the wrath of some consumers, and even more activists.

The latest is none other than Greta Thunberg who, in Vogue Scandinavia, says: “Many give the impression that the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fanciful sums on campaigns posing as’ sustainable. “,” ethical “,” green “,” climate neutral “or” fair. But let’s be clear: it’s almost never just pure greenwash. “There is no ambivalence. And if we look at the figures and surveys on ethical, second-hand and sustainable fashion, which show since the start of the pandemic that consumers are increasingly concerned about the impact of the industry on the environment, one could easily come to the conclusion that fast fashion is living its last moments. But all this is without counting a certain generation, the Gen Z, which is much more complex than it seems.

Creators + fast fashion, the new mix and match?

“This generation is so complex and difficult to read that brands are both fascinated by it and looking for information to understand it”, Eric Briones , co-founder of Paris School of Luxury and author of the book “Le choc Z” confided in us in March. “They demand that brands be blameless on green issues, but when it comes to how they use fashion, fast fashion is always one of them.” This is confirmed by the latest figures presented by Kolsquare, which indicate that the giants of fast fashion largely dominate discussions on social networks.

And the success of the #BamaRush hashtag does not prove otherwise. The University of Alabama Sorority Recruitment Week was indeed a huge success on TikTok this year, with the hashtags #BamaRush (380 million views) and #AlabamaRush (75 million views), appearing in many short student videos explaining why they want to join such and such a sorority. And in the middle of these speeches, we discover all the outfits of the day – yes, there are many – displayed by the sorority girls, who take pride in listing the brands associated with each item of clothing or accessory. Information that we find this time under the hashtag #BamaRushootd or #Rushootd (for Outfit of the day) – yes, we must follow.

And, surprise, surprise, fast fashion is very present with brands like Shein, ultra-popular in many videos posted, as well as The Pants Store, Amazon, Princess Polly and Pretty Little Thing. But beware, this is not just an ode to disposable fashion, since students play the game of mix and match by associating fast fashion brands and designers, including LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors or Kendra Scott, who besides also benefit from it. views.

While many might argue that these thousands of videos alone cannot define the future of fashion, they show a generation juggling brands from diverse backgrounds. For ethical fashion, we will undoubtedly have to wait for a future “rush” and a generation that is not about to give up, whatever its commitments, on more accessible and smarter fashion. But again, it’s hard to predict.

Christelle Pellissier