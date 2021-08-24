Fashion
the hashtag that shows that fast fashion is alive and well
Often singled out for its harmful effects on the environment, fast fashion is trying to reduce its impact with numerous initiatives involving capsules with more sustainable production. Is it a real commitment to the cause or to greenwashing? Everyone has their own opinion on the matter, but one thing seems certain, Gen Z is not about to give up this so-called throwaway fad, as evidenced by one of the latest hashtags ferociously trending on TikTok: #BamaRush.
Times are tough for many in fast fashion, where opaque production lines and the environmental impact of some brands raise questions and draw criticism across the world. And not much seems to change despite the deployment of various initiatives aimed at reversing the trend, or at least reducing the negative effects of such production processes. More sustainable materials, recycling, local manufacture… do they have a real effect? Disposable or ephemeral fashion, depending on the situation, continues to attract the wrath of some consumers, and even more activists.
The latest is none other than Greta Thunberg who, in Vogue Scandinavia, says: “Many give the impression that the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fanciful sums on campaigns posing as’ sustainable. “,” ethical “,” green “,” climate neutral “or” fair. But let’s be clear: it’s almost never just pure greenwash. “There is no ambivalence. And if we look at the figures and surveys on ethical, second-hand and sustainable fashion, which show since the start of the pandemic that consumers are increasingly concerned about the impact of the industry on the environment, one could easily come to the conclusion that fast fashion is living its last moments. But all this is without counting a certain generation, the Gen Z, which is much more complex than it seems.
Creators + fast fashion, the new mix and match?
“This generation is so complex and difficult to read that brands are both fascinated by it and looking for information to understand it”, Eric Briones , co-founder of Paris School of Luxury and author of the book “Le choc Z” confided in us in March. “They demand that brands be blameless on green issues, but when it comes to how they use fashion, fast fashion is always one of them.” This is confirmed by the latest figures presented by Kolsquare, which indicate that the giants of fast fashion largely dominate discussions on social networks.
And the success of the #BamaRush hashtag does not prove otherwise. The University of Alabama Sorority Recruitment Week was indeed a huge success on TikTok this year, with the hashtags #BamaRush (380 million views) and #AlabamaRush (75 million views), appearing in many short student videos explaining why they want to join such and such a sorority. And in the middle of these speeches, we discover all the outfits of the day – yes, there are many – displayed by the sorority girls, who take pride in listing the brands associated with each item of clothing or accessory. Information that we find this time under the hashtag #BamaRushootd or #Rushootd (for Outfit of the day) – yes, we must follow.
And, surprise, surprise, fast fashion is very present with brands like Shein, ultra-popular in many videos posted, as well as The Pants Store, Amazon, Princess Polly and Pretty Little Thing. But beware, this is not just an ode to disposable fashion, since students play the game of mix and match by associating fast fashion brands and designers, including LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors or Kendra Scott, who besides also benefit from it. views.
While many might argue that these thousands of videos alone cannot define the future of fashion, they show a generation juggling brands from diverse backgrounds. For ethical fashion, we will undoubtedly have to wait for a future “rush” and a generation that is not about to give up, whatever its commitments, on more accessible and smarter fashion. But again, it’s hard to predict.
Christelle Pellissier
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/bamarush-hashtag-shows-fast-fashion-123701809.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]