Taliban beat Afghans for wearing Western clothes: report

Taliban are beating young Afghans for wearing Western clothes, according to reports – as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has acknowledged, there have been “difficult encounters” between the insurgents and those attempting to flee Kabul.

A group of young Afghans claim that Taliban fighters beat, whipped and threatened them at gunpoint for wearing jeans and other Western-style clothing in Kabul, the Telegraph reports.

The young men said the insurgents accused them of disrespecting Islam with their clothing choices.

A reporter for the Afghan newspaper Etilaatroz also said he was beaten over the weekend for not wearing “Afghan clothes”.

Similar reports have emerged on social media of young Afghan men being targeted for wearing t-shirts.

A Taliban official said the group was still working out a dress code for the men – a week after regaining control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban have a dress code for women and are considering a dress code for men. AP Photo / Rahmat Gul

Meanwhile, the price of the burqa has doubled in Kabul as demand increased in the wake of the Taliban takeover. Taliban fighters have pledged to respect women’s rights despite their horrendous record in granting women and girls basic freedoms.

Despite the Taliban’s alleged promises last week that no one would be hurt in the withdrawal of US troops, Austin admitted there had been situations between the insurgents and those trying to flee Afghanistan.

“There have been incidents where people, you know, have had difficult encounters with the Taliban,” Austin told ABC News.

Despite promises made by the Taliban, there have been “difficult encounters,” according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. PA

Austin’s confession came after he was reminded that the Taliban had not let all Americans – or Afghans with credentials – pass through airport checkpoints safely.

“There is no absolute,” Austin said.

The admission came just days after Austin told lawmakers some Americans were beaten by the Taliban as they tried to get to the airport – although President Biden said US citizens were allowed to pass without incident.

The United States aims to drive 5,000 to 9,000 people out of Kabul every day. AP Photo / Rahmat Gul

Two lawmakers told the Post that Austin called abuse by Americans at the hands of the Taliban unacceptable during a conference call Friday.

Biden said on Sunday that the process to get Americans and tens of thousands of others out of Afghanistan was accelerating, but he continued to defend his decision to step down despite the botched evacuations.

The evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be difficult and painful, no matter when it started, when we started, the commander-in-chief said.

This would have been true if the marriage had started a month ago, or in a month. There is no way to evacuate so many people painlessly and without losing heartbreaking pictures you see on TV.

In the 24 hours that ended Monday morning, 28 US military flights evacuated about 10,400 people from Kabul, according to a White House official.

We see no reason why this pace will not be sustained, Biden said.

The United States aims to drive 5,000 to 9,000 people out of Kabul every day.

Without going into details, the president said U.S. troops had improved access to the airport for Americans and others seeking to evacuate.

He suggested that the perimeter around the airport had been extended.