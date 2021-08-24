The art of dressing up and showing off | Fashion





NOEL STEVENSON

Sometimes putting on those stiletto heels, even when we don’t really feel it, can help us move our feet in the right direction. Growing up, I was always taught that dressing well is a form of good manners. My grandmother, with whom I was very close, passed away last year after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and a short but fierce battle with COVID-19. She was the embodiment of a strong woman. And that was his mantra. As a young teenager, she helped her parents raise her siblings on a small North Dakota farm in the middle of nowhere. When she met my grandfather, she left behind everything she knew to move to New Jersey to settle down and start her own life. She raised two daughters, took care of the house and everyone around her while building a successful career at a time when women were not usually the breadwinners. Even though she wore her velvet tracksuit jogging for a sauce Sunday at home, she still had her hair done, makeup done, and her jewelry put on. She was sharp, polite and assembled. When life was good, she dressed the role. And when life threw curved balls, it always got hold of itself. In the end, the worst part of her dementia was seeing the disease take over the little things that were so important to her, like putting together the perfect outfit for church or Sunday brunch. She never forgot the big things, however. Despite this terrible illness that sometimes took her mind and memories, she always knew who she loved and that we were there. Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about her and the philosophy of dressing up and showing off. Like many of us, I struggled to get used to life after lockdown and the exciting but unusual feeling of getting dressed to go out. Some days I miss the yoga pants and loungewear that got me through last year. As strange as it may sound, even though it was stressful and incredibly difficult, there was something liberating about not feeling like I had to always be at my game.

