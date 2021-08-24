Disney Imagineer explains why Tiana isn’t wearing a dress in New Ride





When Disney Parks first announced that Splash Mountain would soon be renamedThe princess and the Frogattraction, they also released concept art showing Princess Tiana wearing her iconic blue dress she is seen in at the end of the movie, alongside Louis. Now, as more concept art is released (see below), some have noticed that Tiana was not wearing that iconic blue dress and instead was wearing an adorable green outfit, complete with pants and boots! And now we learn more about why this decision was made for the next attraction. Related: Disney Guests Will Be Active Participants For Tiana Themed Ride During the new Roundtable on the Upcoming Merry-Go-Round, it was mentioned that Princess Tiana was wearing pants in new concept art rather than her iconic dress, to which Charita Carter, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, explained: “Tiana is up for anything and she’s taking us on an adventure in the bayou, so of course she’s going to dress appropriately.” Now you know she’s royal so everything she does is gorgeous, but yeah, she dresses appropriately for an adventure across the bayou. Disney Imagineering really puts the emphasis on how Tiana will be the leader of this attraction. In fact, in concept art, you can see that Naveen is in the boat with Tiana, but she’s the one leading the way. Carter went on to explain: “Tiana is our boss. She leads us on the adventure so that you know everything is going to end well. You can watch the full roundtable here: At this time, we don’t have a date as to when Disney will make these Splash Mountain changes at Disneyland and Disney World, but Magic Kingdom vice president Melissa Valiquette recently said that when we reimagine a new attraction or area, it can be a long process, indicating that it may be some time before Tiana takes control of Splash Mountain. Inside the Magic will keep you posted as more information becomes available. We can’t wait to see what Imagineers comes up with for Project Tiana and will continue to update you as we get more information regarding the retheme. Are you excited about the Splash Mountain redesign? Let us know in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2021/08/tiana-debuts-new-outfit-for-upcoming-disney-ride-kc1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos