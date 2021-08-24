Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dress up for Hamilton Date Night





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big night out in Los Angeles this weekend and this time they went to the theater. The couple took their children to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday evening. Lopez dressed in an olive Balmain blazer, a Zimmermann silk floral dress, pink Dolce & Gabbana wedge heels and a Coach handbag. Affleck complemented J.Lo with khakis and a navy blazer and button down shirt. The two were pictured holding hands while at the theater. ROLO, GICA, NINO, LELEBACKGRID A source spoke to Entertainment tonight end of July on the evolution of Bennifer’s romance. “J.Lo and Ben’s relationship is serious,” the source said. “They have crazy chemistry, on another level. They are both super passionate and crazy about each other like they once were. This time around, however, they both feel like that’s it. “They couldn’t agree more. They feel at this point in their lives that they were definitely meant for each other, ”the source continued. “Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that’s what makes their relationship work so well. They work together in a transparent way and it is as if their relationship is virtually effortless. Lopez spoke in early July during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about how happy she is in the midst of her comeback romance with Affleck. “I’m super happy,” she said. “I know people are always wondering. How are you? What is happening? Are you OK? That’s it. I have never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care so much about them, to know that I’ve really come to a place in my life where I’m fine on my own. And I think once you get to this place amazing things happen to you that you never imagine happening in your life. And so that’s where I am. And I love all the love that comes to me right now and all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life. Alyssa bailey

