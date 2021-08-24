Nora Fatehi’s Rs 10 Lakh Hermes Birkin Handbag Adds Color to Her Bright Bodycon Dress in Toronto, Canada

This is our theory, but think about it and I hope you will agree too; Is Nora Fatehi’s latest ribbed bodycon obsession an attempt to bring back colorful summer days? It sounds like it and frankly we’re not complaining at all. Nora Fatehi may be in Toronto, but her bodycon dresses follow and how. We have proof that she dons the same style in multiple colors and perfectly accessorizes them every time in her luxurious way. Her bright canary yellow ribbed bodycon midi dress is paired beautifully with an equally bright orange Hermes Birkin handbag that costs a whopping Rs 10 Lakh. If that wasn’t enough to color your screen, her gorgeous multicolored Louboutin heels worth Rs 1 Lakh will surely make up for it.

